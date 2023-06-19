The Indian men’s national team secured the 2023 Intercontinental Cup in style, defeating Lebanon 2-0 in the finals at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

The scoreline suggests a comfortable win for the Blue Tigers. However, they had to elevate their intensity in the second half following a lackluster performance during the initial 45 minutes.

Igor Stimac's men delivered a second-half performance that will be cherished, as they effectively pinned Lebanon back and established dominance in the midfield. Additionally, their unwavering commitment ignited the fans at the Kalinga Stadium, who provided the crucial support that propelled the team to success.

India's head coach, Stimac, expressed his satisfaction with the second-half display and boldly asserted that it marked his team's finest performance in recent history.

This claim holds substantial weight, especially considering the commendable performances by the Blue Tigers against the likes of Hong Kong and Qatar during Stimac's tenure. It undoubtedly serves as a positive indication of the team's progress.

Speaking to the media after beating Lebanon, he said:

“The reaction in the second half, come on, this is the best Indian 45 minutes in the last five decades, I think.”

While he lauded the team’s efforts, Stimac was certainly not a happy man after the first half. Captain Sunil Chhetri opened up about the reaction from the head coach in the dressing room at the break. He emphasized the importance of the squad needing to hear his stern message to regroup and improve.

"We got some tongue lashing from the boss at half-time. We were nowhere close to where we were in the last game. It was the wakeup call that we needed," said Chhetri.

"A lot of words were spoken, some of which I can’t repeat here. But the main thing is that we knew we had it in our tanks, and at the end of the day, we have no regrets. Of course, it’s easier now to say this at 2-0, but we are happy with the win."

India’s focus will now shift to the SAFF Championship which is set to begin on June 21 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Their remarkable performance in the Intercontinental Cup final serves as a significant stride forward, instilling a sense of optimism among the supporters.

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey praises India's impressive performance in Intercontinental Cup

In the wake of India's triumph, numerous influential figures within Indian football lauded Igor Stimac and his team's ability to play eye-catching football. Notably, AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey took to social media to acknowledge Stimac's efforts in instilling a renewed sense of passion and fearlessness into the team.

Chaubey wrote:

"What I witnessed last night at Bhubaneshwar & earlier in Imphal is truly awe-inspiring. Kudos to coach @stimac_igor for nurturing our boys, to play a certain style for football, innovative and fearless. We are building our football for the #NewIndia"

While Chhetri and Chhangte stole the spotlight, it was India's defense spearheaded by the influential Sandesh Jhingan that consistently came to their rescue. The Blue Tigers now have an impressive record of six clean sheets in as many games.

Jhingan believes that the defense provides stability to the team and said after the win over Lebanon:

"If we play like we did in the second half, the sky is the limit. For every team, a clean sheet is a base upon which you build everything. There were still some lapses, and we could have done better, but we need to work on them, and let’s see where that takes us."

Meanwhile, the Indian Super League teams also added their voice to praise the national team's success, albeit in a playful manner.

The Kalinga Stadium, home of Odisha FC, was jam packed for the occassion. Odisha’s social media handle engaged in a lighthearted banter with Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC in the aftermath of the game.

While Stimac's men entered as the favorites to win the Intercontinental Cup, the way they played throughout the tournament certainly warrants applause. With several high-quality games ahead, the Blue Tigers will look to carry their positive momentum before participating in the AFC Asian Cup in 2024.

