"By winning the next game we are applying pressure on our opponent teams who are right behind us" - Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera

Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera believes that at this stage of the season, every game his team plays is like a final and they should aim to maximize their point returns from the remaining games.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the upcoming away fixture against Chennaiyin FC at the Marina Arena on Sunday, March 3, the 47-year-old said:

"It's one more game, three points are very important. It's important because we are in a very important part of the competition. I think by winning the next game we are applying pressure on our opponent teams who are right behind us. Every game's like a final and we need to realize this, and as always face it with excitement not feeling any pressure. We need to keep going."

The last time these two sides met in an ISL encounter, the Kalinga Warriors emerged victorious, defeating Chennaiyin 2-0 at Bhubaneswar in September 2023.

Although it's a home game for the Chennai-based team, overcoming the challenges of a high-flying Odisha FC side will be a daunting task given their poor run of form. The hosts have lost three out of their four matches since the league restarted.

"Chennaiyin FC is a difficult team to play against" - Sergio Lobera

Meanwhile, Sergio Lobera's men are having a fantastic season of ISL and will be looking to continue their winning momentum by bagging yet another victory. They enter this game on the back of a 2-1 comeback victory at home against East Bengal FC.

Heaping praise on their upcoming opponents, the Odisha FC gaffer termed Chennaiyin FC as a difficult team to play against, saying:

"Every game is important for us, we had a big win (against East Bengal FC) in the last game, three very crucial points for us at this moment of the league. Now it's very important to compete well against Chennaiyin FC, it's a difficult team to play against, but they are definitely strong. But if we want to get something important then we have to compete against every team."

Expressing his thoughts about the significance of strong crowd support and the impact of it on the performance of the players, the Spaniard went on to add:

"It's amazing to watch the league table evolve to see Odisha FC in this position is amazing, we can all feel excitement and joy and not pressure. It's about very hard work, to have reached this position at the moment, and we need to enjoy it and be very happy with the performance of the team and players and the atmosphere the fans provided in the last game. And I wanna thank the fans for that."

Odisha FC are currently sitting atop the 2023-24 ISL points table with 35 points from 17 matches. Having produced sensational football throughout, the league leaders are certainly one of the strongest contenders to lift this season's League Winners' Shield.