"Chennaiyin FC are one of the biggest teams in the ISL" - Mohun Bagan Super Giant assistant coach Manuel Perez

Mohun Bagan Super Giant assistant coach Manuel Perez has stressed that his team respect Chennaiyin FC and regard them as one of the best sides in the IPL. The two clubs will be going head-to-head on Sunday, March 31, at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium.

The hosts will be without the services of head coach Antonio Lopez Habas as he has been suspended for the clash. Speaking at the pre-match conference, Manuel Perez, who will be leading the side from the touchline, heaped praise on Chnnaiyin FC and said:

"For us, it's the same because there were three points against Chennaiyin FC, against East Bengal FC, or against Mumbai City FC in the last match. So Chennaiyin FC now has 18 points but with a match remaining in hand. If they win the match, they will be on 21. They are down, but they could be on top. And they will be fighting for it in the top six for sure. Chennaiyin FC is one of the biggest teams in the ISL. They have very good players. They have an experienced coach and we have absolute respect for them."

The Mariners are unbeaten ever since Antonio Habas took over from Juan Ferrando. Given their recent run of form, they are currently in contention for this season's League Winners' Shield by finishing on top of the table.

"We are hoping to make sure that this won't affect us" - Manuel Perez

Mohun Bagan Super Giant's previous ISL fixture was against the Kerala Blasters FC in Kochi on Wednesday, March 13, which they won 4-3. The 2023-24 ISL resumed after the international break on March 30, with Bengaluru FC hosting Odisha FC and Jamshedpur welcoming Kerala Blasters on a double-header Saturday.

Expressing his opinions about the international break and the possible impact of it on his team's winning momentum, an optimistic Manuel Perez, who targets a victory against Owen Coyle's men, opened up by saying:

"We will see tomorrow (on Sunday), we are hoping to try and make sure that this won't affect us. This is normal. All around the world with FIFA dates. Here we have Deepak Tangri; he was in Saudi Arabia and in the Northeast with his country. Nothing is more important than playing for your country.

"So as the coach would say, right now you have to accept the things as they are, and this is what they are. Yesterday (Friday) was the first training with the full squad. Today will be the second, and tomorrow we will fight for the three points. That is the plan."

The Spaniard also stressed the significance of thinking from a futuristic perspective when questioned about his team's injury concerns and even asserted that a collective decision would be taken regarding the availability of the players for the clash against Chennaiyin FC.

"We have two or three players pending (who are not fully fit). We will see today what to do with them. We have four matches remaining. This is not the final. So we have to think in the future, and not only in tomorrow's three points. So we will evaluate with the medical Staff, with the fitness coach, and with the players and we will take a decision."

The defending champions are currently placed second in the ongoing 2023-24 ISL table with 39 points from 18 matches, thereby trailing league leaders Mumbai City FC by two points. They have the golden opportunity to secure the pole position with a victory on Sunday against the two-time ISL winners.