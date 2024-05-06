Chennaiyin FC sign Mumbai City FC forward Gurkirat Singh on a two-year deal: Reports

Chennaiyin FC have completed the signing of Mumbai City FC forward Gurkirat Singh on a two-year deal with the option to extend for an additional year, according to Khel Now. The prolific goal scorer shot into the limelight when he ended up as the highest goal scorer of the 2022 SAFF U20 Championship which was won by India. With eight goals throughout the tournament out of which four came in the final, he was also adjudged the Most Valuable Player.

Having joined the Islanders in September 2021, Gurkirat, who played 49 matches, scored two goals and contributed an assist during his stint with the club. He was also a part of the victorious Mumbai City FC squads that went on to clinch the 2022-23 ISL League Winners' Shield and the 2023-24 ISL League Cup Trophy.

In the 11 matches he featured for Petr Kratky's men in the 2023-24 ISL, the Punjab-based player managed a solitary goal.

A move to the Marina Arena might be decisive for Gurkirat, who will look to get more playing time given the fact that he has ISL experience, proven goal-scoring abilities, and age on his side to learn as well as evolve.

An improved ISL performance from Chennaiyin FC under Owen Coyle

Having failed to qualify for the playoffs after finishing eighth in the last three seasons, Chennaiyin FC put up a fairly improved performance in the 2023-24 ISL under Owen Coyle. Despite a poor start to the season, a late turnaround in the fortunes meant the two-time ISL winners finished sixth in the points table to reach the playoffs.

Unfortunately, they failed to make it to the semifinals having lost the playoffs knockout fixture against FC Goa by a 1-2 margin in Fatorda. Drawing inspiration from a fairly better campaign, Chennaiyin FC under Owen Coyle will be aspiring to come back stronger by further strengthening their armor for the upcoming season of Indian football.