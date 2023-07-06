In preparation for the forthcoming season, Chennaiyin FC has unveiled the signings of promising goalkeeper Prateek Kumar Singh and defender Sachu Siby. These young talents, who have demonstrated significant potential in the domestic league, are set to make their debut in the highly competitive Indian Super League (ISL)

Prateek Kumar Singh, hailing from Chandigarh, has emerged as a talented goalkeeper through his training at the Raman Vijayan Soccer School. The 23-year-old previously represented ATK at the youth level before commencing his professional career with Chennai City FC in 2019.

With 15 matches under his belt, Prateek has showcased his potential in the domestic circuit. Commenting on his new opportunity, Prateek expressed his excitement and eagerness to embark on this journey with Chennaiyin FC.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Prateek stated, "I am extremely excited to embark on this new journey with Chennaiyin FC. I'm looking forward to having a great season with my new teammates and the fans.

Sachu Siby, a defender from Kerala, impressed during the 2022-23 Kerala Premier League while playing a crucial role in Kerala United's title-winning campaign. The signing of Siby adds further depth to Chennaiyin's defensive lineup.

Joining the club as the third defender this season, Siby follows in the footsteps of Ankit Mukherjee and Bijay Chhetri. Siby expressed his joy and gratitude for the opportunity to be a part of the Marina Machans. He emphasized his commitment to wearing the blue jersey with pride and enthusiasm as he pursues his passion alongside the talented team.

Siby expressed his delight, saying, "Happy to be a part of Chennaiyin ! This is a dream come true and I will wear the blue with pride and joy. Grateful for this incredible opportunity to chase my passion alongside an amazing team."

Chennaiyin FC sets sights on revival with new signings and Owen Coyle at the helm

Chennaiyin FC's defender Sachu Siby (Credits: Chennaiyin FC)

Having once reigned supreme in the Indian Super League (ISL), Chennaiyin has endured three successive seasons of disappointment, marking a significant shift from their previous dominant form.

Under the leadership of newly appointed coach Owen Coyle, Chennaiyin is determined to reclaim its former glory. The club has wasted no time in strengthening its squad by securing the signings of promising young players such as Sweden Fernandez, Bijay Chhetri, and Ankit Mukherjee.

These acquisitions are expected to bolster Coyle's efforts in building a competitive team for the upcoming season, setting the stage for a promising campaign ahead.

