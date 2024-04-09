"Chennaiyin FC are a very tough, strong, physical team" - NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali

NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali has heaped praise on Chennaiyin FC whom his side will be up against in an away game on Tuesday. He termed the two-time ISL winners a very tough, strong, and physical team.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the crucial fixture in Chennai with the final playoff spot at stake, Benali feels that the recent 2-0 home victory over the Kerala Blasters FC is a thing of the past now.

"Well, the Kerala game is past. We don’t think about it anymore. We have a final on Tuesday. It’s not going to be easy. Chennaiyin FC are a very tough, strong, physical team with very good players, technical players, and a great coach. And they know us very well; we know them very well. It should be a special game, a special final," he said.

"If we win, great. If we don’t, congratulations to Chennaiyin" - Juan Pedro Benali

The last time these two sides met in an ISL encounter, the Highlanders emerged victorious having won the home game 3-0 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. Parthib Gogoi, Konsam Phalguni Singh, and Asheer Akhtar found the back of the net in the home team's comfortable win.

Acknowledging that nothing less than three points against Chennaiyin would be sufficient to keep his team's playoff hopes alive, Benali asserted that whoever loses on Tuesday would be out of contention for the playoffs.

"The one who loses is out and draw is not good for either team. You know, both teams need to win," Benali continued. "Yesterday East Bengal did their job. We need to finalize. If we win, great. If we don’t, congratulations to Chennaiyin, and good luck to them. That’s it and be proud. We need to finish the proud work we have been doing in the game."

Chennaiyin FC enter this clash with winning momentum having won three of their last four ISL matches. They will look to maintain their streak and secure a victory in their final home game of the season.

An optimistic Spaniard not only stated that his team is ready for the upcoming challenge but added:

"Chennaiyin FC have good players. In the last two games, they put in three attackers and one defender (foreigners). Before, they would put in two foreign defenders, one in midfield and one in defense, and two like an attack. We are ready for whatever happens. However they play, we will be ready. The most important thing is that we’re playing against Chennaiyin FC, not against a single player."

NorthEast United FC are currently placed eighth in the ongoing 2023-24 ISL points table with 23 points from 20 matches, thereby trailing sixth-placed East Bengal FC by a solitary point. With two more games to go, they have a bright chance of making it to the playoffs if they can bag the six points that are on offer.