Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem denies rumors of leaving FC Goa through an Instagram story

FC Goa goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem has affirmed that he is staying with the club and urged the fans to ignore rumors about his possible exit.

The 23-year-old took to his official Instagram handle to put a full stop to all the rumors about his transfer. The story read:

"I am not in discussion with any club about any contract. I am currently at FC Goa and doing my best to help the team do well. Please ignore rumors that you may have heard. I am staying with @fcgoaofficial"

Dheeraj, who was a part of the Indian Under 17 squad that represented the nation during the 2017 FIFA Under 17 World Cup at home, joined FC Goa in January 2021.

Although he has so far played 41 matches for the Gaurs, Dheeraj is yet to feature in a single game for the 2019-20 ISL League Shield winners in this edition of the ISL.

The 2019 Indian Super Cup winners are currently in red-hot form

FC Goa, the only team to remain unbeaten in the first half of the 2023-24 ISL, are currently at the second spot in the points table behind league leaders Kerala Blasters. They have 24 points from 10 matches.

With the red-hot form they are in, the 2019 Indian Super Cup winners are certainly one of the strong title contenders in this edition of the tournament as well.

They have been drawn in Group D alongside defending champion Odisha FC, last year's runners-up Bengaluru FC, and I League's Inter Kashi FC. The latter team qualified for the main event, having defeated Rajasthan United 5-0 in the qualifier match.

The fans of FC Goa will be hoping that their team continues its dream run and recreates the heroics of 2019 when Manolo Marquez's men take the field in Bhubaneshwar.