East Bengal FC interested in signing Fares Arnaout; eyeing a potential move for Abdenasser El Khayati | ISL 2023-24

East Bengal FC have been making all the right kind of noise in the transfer market ahead of the 2023-24 season.

The Red and Gold Brigade have already announced Carles Cuadrat as their new head coach and if reports are to be believed, they have also acquired the services of Nandhakumar Sekar, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, and Javier Siverio.

But East Bengal are still far off from taking a break as they are now eyeing FC Goa defender Fares Arnaout, a source close to the proceedings disclosed to Sportskeeda.

The talks are still in the initial stage with the 26-year-old Syrian, whose existing contract with the Gaurs ends this May.

Arnaout made 22 appearances across competitions for FC Goa in the 2022-23 season. He initially shared minutes with Marc Valiente before steadily becoming a mainstay in the Gaurs' backline.

Given his experience and age, Arnaout might be a perfect profile to slot into the East Bengal backline in the upcoming season.

East Bengal FC's interest in Abdenasser El Khayati could be muddled due to financial reasons

East Bengal are also interested in signing Chennaiyin FC's star winger Abdenasser El Khayati, according to a source close to the development. However, Sportskeeda has learned that the deal might be difficult to go through because of financial reasons.

The Dutch creative maestro joined Chennaiyin FC days before the start of the 2022-23 season and had very little match practice before. But in a season that was embroiled by the lows of injuries and the highs of goals, El Khayati featured 13 times for the Marina Machans, scoring nine goals and assisting five more.

If East Bengal do manage to sign the 34-year-old, it will be a massive boost for the club's fortunes given Khayati's attacking potency.

