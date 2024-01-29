East Bengal's Borja Herrera to join FC Goa on loan, replacing injured Victor Rodriguez

East Bengal FC's attacking midfielder Borja Herrera is all set to join FC Goa on loan for the remainder of the season, thereby replacing the injured Victor Rodriguez.

31-year-old Borja was a part of the victorious East Bengal squad that clinched the 2024 Indian Super Cup on Sunday, January 28. They defeated defending champions Odisha FC, 3-2, in the final in Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, 34-year-old Victor Rodriguez, who featured in nine matches for Manolo Marquez's men in the ongoing edition of the ISL, suffered an injury in his right leg during their away victory (4-1) against Mohun Bagan Super Giant last month.

The injury ruled him out for the rest of the season, forcing FC Goa to find a replacement for the player who netted three goals and provided as many assists in the ISL 2023-24.

Speaking to the Times of India, a source close to FC Goa said:

"The club wanted a player who is familiar with the Indian Super League (ISL) and wouldn’t take time to adjust since the time is too short. Borja has played here for two seasons and knows the conditions. Besides, he has worked with coach Manolo (Marquez) as well."

Having joined Hyderabad FC in July 2022, Borja spent last season under Manolo Marquez before both of them exited the 2021-22 ISL champion ahead of the 10th edition. The duo were also associated with each other during their time with Spanish outfit Las Palmas in 2017.

"For me, Victor is one of the top players in the ISL" - Manolo Marquez of FC Goa

During a recent media interaction, FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez heaped praise on his injured player, Victor Rodriguez. The 55-year-old said (via Times of India):

"For me, he is one of the top players in the ISL, maybe one of our best players, if not the best. He was in good form, and we are on top. He is very clever, understands the game very well. Not too many players understand what he has to do in every situation like Victor."

With the second half of the ISL commencing on January 31, FC Goa, the only unbeaten team in the first half of the season, will be looking to extend their splendid run and carry the winning momentum forward. Currently, they are in the second spot in the points table with 24 points from just 10 matches. There are twelve more games to be played before the league stage concludes.