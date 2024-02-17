"Even if we play against our B Team or the teams from lower levels, it will be tough for us" - Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic

Kerala Blasters head coach, Ivan Vukomanovic, has expressed disappointment over his side's recent performances in the Indian Super League (ISL). The Blasters have lost three consecutive games in as many matches since the league restarted after a break.

Speaking to the official broadcaster after the 0-1 away defeat against Chennaiyin FC on Friday, the 46-year-old stated that every game would be difficult for them till the end.

"Every game for us will be hard till the end," Vukomanovic said. "Even if we play against our B Team or with all due respect against the teams from lower levels, it will be tough for us. In this kind of situation, we need to find positive dynamics and a good atmosphere."

Kerala Blasters, who were top of the table at the end of the first half of the season, have been unable to replicate their success in the second half so far. They have suffered defeats against Odisha FC (away), Punjab FC (home) and Chennaiyin FC (away).

If this form continues, it's not going to get easy for them from hereon. They will be up against high-flying FC Goa, Bengaluru FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their next three fixtures.

"Boys did everything, they gave everything tonight" - Ivan Vukomanovic

Crediting his team for giving their best in the 0-1 loss against the Marina Machans, an optimistic Ivan Vukomanovic said:

"Boys did everything, they gave everything tonight. They gave heart. They gave the last drop of their sweat. I think that we have to continue, like it's cliche saying, working hard, of course, to prepare for the next game, trying to get the maximum out of the remaining games"

Goalkeeper Sachin Suresh and defender Marko Leskovic had to be replaced due to injuries they sustained during the game in Chennai. Karanjit Singh and Hormipam Ruivah stepped onto the pitch in place of the injured duo.

Throwing light on the extent of Sachin Suresh's shoulder injury, Ivan Vukomanovic stated during the post-match press conference:

"We have to see now with Sachin Suresh. Most probably he has a dislocated shoulder. We still have to evaluate and make him, I think, a scanner or MRI to see if it's the same situation like it was with Jeakson (Singh) four months ago, if the surgery is needed or not. So we have to see that now, tomorrow, probably with the MRI here in Chennai or, when we get back to Kochi."

He added when enquired about Leskovic's injury:

"Leskovic got a huge kick on his knee and he feels like, because of the kick that it's blocked, that he couldn't make the normal movement, no more after that. And we didn't want to take any more risks. So we said just change him and let him, you know, see if it's nothing worse than we can recover him for the next games."

As far as the Kerala Blasters are concerned, several key players have been injured over the last few months, forcing them to try new players. Despite admitting the fact that he didn't get to play with a fully fit squad even once ever since the season began, a proud Ivan Vukomanovic asserted:

"Some of the boys who were tonight in the starting 11 at the end, who were coming from the bench in the beginning of the season, they were not even considered to be among 20 players on the bench. So now they have to take all this weight on their shoulders to play all the games. But this is how you grow up. I'm glad for them. And tonight I'm so proud of every one of them."

Kerala Blasters are currently placed fourth in the ongoing 2023-24 ISL standings with 26 points from 15 matches. With seven more matches remaining, the three-time ISL runners-up, who are five points behind league leaders Odisha FC, need to come back stronger to have any chance of reclaiming the number one spot.