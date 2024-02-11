"Every match is a do-or-die match if we want to be the League champions" - Anirudh Thapa

Mohun Bagan Super Giant midfielder Anirudh Thapa has stated that if the club wants to end the season in pole position and target the ISL League Shield Winners' title, then each game becomes a do-or-die battle for them.

Speaking to the ISL's official website after Mohun Bagan's 2-0 home victory against Hyderabad FC at Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday, Thapa said:

"There is a very close gap in the league table amongst the top three teams. Every match is a do-or-die match if we want to be the (League) champions. With the form FC Goa and Odisha FC are carrying, we have to give our best, and we must target to secure as many points as possible as it will be beneficial for us."

Thapa, who joined Mohun Bagan Super Giant in June last year from Chennaiyin FC, scored his first goal for the Kolkata giants last night. His 12th-minute strike gave the hosts a 1-0 lead before Jason Cummings' goal almost towards the end of the first half secured all three points for Antonio Lopez Habas' men.

"I’m very happy to score my first goal for this big club in front of thousands of home supporters" - Anirudh Thapa

An elated Anirudh Thapa expressed his immense happiness and excitement at scoring his first goal for such a prestigious club in front of thousands of its vociferous supporters.

"I’m very happy to score my first goal for this big club in front of thousands of home supporters. It’s a very proud moment for me. I wish to score more goals and provide assists for the club in the upcoming matches, and our team continues to win," the 26-year-old continued.

About the much-awaited return of the experienced 33-year-old Finnish midfielder Joni Kauko after a very long break due to injury, the Indian international further added:

"Obviously, he is a great player, and we have seen that in recent years. With his coming back, we’ll have more stability and quality in the team because of his experience. From the supporters to the players, everyone is very happy about his coming back. Hopefully, he stays injury-free and gives his best this season."

Next up, Mohun Bagan Super Giant will lock horns with FC Goa in an away fixture at Fatorda on Wednesday, February 14. Highlighting the importance of the victory against the Nawabs and the need to carry forward the momentum going into the fixture against an unbeaten Gaurs, Anirudh Thapa said:

"It’s good to get a win after a couple of days despite having injuries and suspensions. It’s a positive note that we should carry forward in the upcoming matches. The next matches are going to be tougher. We have to play our next game against FC Goa within a very short time. We need to recover well and prepare for the next game"

Mohun Bagan Super Giant are currently at the fourth spot in the ongoing 2023-24 ISL points table with 23 points from 12 matches. With 10 more matches to be played, the Mariners who trail table toppers Odisha FC by eight points need to stay consistent and accumulate the maximum possible points out of those fixtures to turn their dream of winning this season's League Shield Winners title into a reality.