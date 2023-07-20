FC Goa announce the signing of Victor Rodriguez ahead of ISL 2023-24

Indian Super League (ISL) heavyweights FC Goa have acquired the services of Victor Rodriguez on a year-long contract, the club announced on Thursday, July 20. The attacking midfielder joins the Gaurs after his previous contract with Odisha FC ran out at the end of May.

The 33-year-old made his way into the ISL last summer, scoring a goal and assisting once in the league. However, he truly bloomed in the Super Cup, where he led the Juggernauts to their first major silverware, pumping two goals and providing two assists on the way.

If Goa can tap into his blistering form of the recent past, they could've secured a sensational signing for the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, elated about his move to the emerald land on the west coast of India, the 33-year-old Victor Rodriguez exclaimed in a club statement:

“I’m excited about what’s in store here at FC Goa. I’ve only heard good things about the Club and the structure that they follow, and I’m looking to continue enjoying playing football in a nice atmosphere.”

The new signing also expressed his excitement about working with ISL-winning head coach Manolo Marquez.

“I can't wait to start working with Manolo Marquez, our Coach. We’ve worked together before, and I know all about his contributions to football in India and Spain. I hope I can return that trust that he has in me,” the footballer added.

All about Victor Rodriguez, the La Masia graduate

A native of Barcelona, Victor Rodriguez, started out his footballing career in 2001 at La Masia, FC Barcelona’s celebrated academy. He shared the dressing room with the likes of Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique, and Cesc Fabregas among others.

He steadily rose through the ranks at the Catalonian club before eventually playing for their U19 side. He was shifted out to Badalona CF, where he played under now-FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez.

With Zaragoza, the Spaniard made his La Liga debut in the 2012-13 season in a 3-1 victory over Espanyol. Since then, Rodriguez made over 143 La Liga appearances, which have come with clubs like Real Zaragoza, Elche CF, Getafe CF, and Sporting de Gijón.

In the summer of 2017, Rodriguez moved abroad for the first time to join Seattle Sounders in Major League Soccer (MLS). He made 53 appearances for the club during his stay three-year stay at the club, including the one in the 2019 MLS Cup final where he was adjudged the MVP for his match-winning strike against Toronto FC.

After returning to Spain for a brief spell with Elche, Victor arrived on the Indian shores for the first time when he signed with Odisha FC.

The creative midfielder has been known for his technical prowess and ability to split defenses in a jiffy. FC Goa and their fans will be hoping to see more of the same from Victor Rodriguez in the upcoming season.