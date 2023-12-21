Feel privileged to promote a sport that is close to my heart: Actor Kartik Aaryan on becoming brand ambassador for football on Sony Sports Network

Sony Sports Network has roped in Bollywood actor and youth icon Kartik Aaryan, who is known to be an avid football follower, as their brand ambassador for football.

Kartik will be seen promoting the footballing action on the Sony Sports Network, which will be home to the UEFA EURO 2024, the UEFA Champions League, the Bundesliga and more for the year ahead.

“I have been an ardent football fan since I was a child and I feel privileged to partner with Sony Sports Network for promoting a sport that is so close to my heart," the 33-year-old actor said in a press release.

"I am excited about the football broadcast calendar which will showcase the best players and teams from across the world. I'm really looking forward to watching my favorite footballers play on the ground and meet them. I can’t wait to share the adrenaline rush in the stadium with other football fanatics and live the madness!"

The Pyaar Ka Panchanama 2 actor has been an advocate and supporter of the beautiful game for a while. His love for football began at an early age and he is a dedicated Real Madrid fan, the most successful club in the history of the UEFA Champions League.

"Kartik Aaryan is a passionate voice for football" - Chief Revenue Officer of Sony Pictures Networks India

With his performances in films that have captivated the imagination of the youth, Kartik Aaryan has made a considerable fanbase for himself since breaking out in Bollywood.

Rajesh Kaul, the Chief Revenue Officer of Sony Pictures Networks India, underlined in a press release the impact Aaryan's inclusion will bring along. He said:

“It gives us immense pleasure to announce Kartik Aaryan as the Brand Ambassador of football on Sony Sports Network. Kartik is a true star on the silver screen and a passionate voice for football which resonates very well with audiences. We aim to connect with the Indian youth and create a deeper engagement with our ever-growing football viewers through Kartik Aaryan for our diverse portfolio of football offerings."

Kartik's immense appeal among the youth will definitely bring some eyeballs to the footballing extravaganzas over the year.