"For us, the FC Goa game is just another game" - Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky

Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky has stated that his team isn't too worried about the points table and is only focused on putting the maximum effort on the pitch against FC Goa on Wednesday, February 28.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the home clash in which the Islanders will be facing Manolo Marquez's men, the 42-year-old said:

"For us, the FC Goa game is just another game. Another performance that we need to put in and the priority right now is the preparation for the match at the Mumbai Football Arena. We know how to play, to attack and defend, and we have to continue to do that consistently."

Heaping praise on FC Goa who have now lost three consecutive games despite being unbeaten in their first 12 matches of this season, Kratky said:

"They have a good coach and quality players, and we have to be aware of that. And we all know the season is a long one, and there are ups and downs along the way. We have to be prepared for it because they will be looking to change their fortunes."

"I am very happy with how they are building up to the game" - Petr Kratky

The unblemished record of the high-flying Gaurs has come to a halt as they suffered defeats in their previous three encounters against Kerala Blasters FC (4-2), NorthEast United FC (2-0), and Mohun Bagan Super Giant (1-0).

Whereas, Mumbai City FC, who began the second half of this season with a 3-2 home defeat against Jamshedpur FC, won their next three matches and will be looking to extend their winning streak at home when they will be up against FC Goa.

About the current mood within the camp, an elated gaffer who is happy with the team's consistency and approach expressed:

"The team is in a good space, and the last three wins were very important for us, and we just need to keep going like this, and keep the levels of consistency high, the good attitude and the focus in place as well. The approach has been brilliant from the squad and everyone has been training very well, and I am very happy with how they are building up to the game."

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old forward Iker Guarrotxena who joined the defending ISL League Shield Winners in the January transfer window further went on to add about the upcoming fixture and the challenges of facing his former club FC Goa:

"They are a dangerous team, and will be looking for a positive result, but we want to keep them from getting it. We have to be aware during the game, and we have to continue to play like we have done so far. I hope we can show the fans what we can do on the pitch and then attract them to the stadium. We will always give the best for them, and we know they give the best for us too."

Mumbai City FC are currently placed second in the ongoing 2023-24 ISL points table with 31 points from 15 points. A victory against FC Goa at the Mumbai Football Arena will propel them to the top of the standings which is currently occupied by Odisha FC given the difference between the two teams is just a solitary point.