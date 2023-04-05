The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has announced the appointment of former Chennaiyin FC assistant manager Syed Sabhir Pasha as the AIFF’s new technical director.

Having played and coached for over three decades, Pasha brings a wealth of experience as the AIFF builds towards the idea of the proposed ‘Vision 2047.’

The 50-year-old has represented India on 68 occasions and notably won the SAFF Championship in 1999. Additionally, he also won the gold medal for India during the 1995 South Asian Games.

Pasha started his coaching career with Indian Bank in 2007 before managing his state Tamil Nadu in 2012 and the AIFF Elite Academy in 2014. Following his stint with the AIFF grassroots development, Pasha was named the assistant manager of his hometown club Chennaiyin FC in 2016.

After serving Marina Machans for over six years, Pasha is now set to take on a new challenge that could define the country’s footballing developments in the future. He is the first Indian to be appointed as the technical director on a full-time basis.

“He is a deserving candidate to be the technical director” – AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey

Syed Sabhir Pasha is a well-known figure among the Indian football fraternity for his ability to develop youngsters and leadership qualities.

Speaking to AIFF Media, president Mr. Kalyan Chaubey believes that Indian football will move in the right direction with the appointment of Pasha. He said:

"We are very happy that Sabir Pasha, a former India international, who served the country for long, has joined us in our endeavor to take Indian football forward. Given his experience and the work he has done throughout his playing and coaching career, he is a deserving candidate to be the technical director.

"We are very sure that he will grow in the job and will be taking the leadership role in the technical matters of Indian football."

AIFF general secretary Shaji Prabhakaran also confirmed that former Singapore manager Vincent Subramaniam will take on the role of chief technical officer and assist Pasha. As India steps into a new era, there is added optimism that the country will consistently show improvement in the upcoming years.

