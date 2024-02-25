Hyderabad FC set to mutually part ways with goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh: Reports

Hyderabad FC goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh is reportedly set to mutually part ways with the club. According to Times of India journalist Marcus Mergulhao, the player has already put up a notice to the club for 'just cause termination' under Article 14bis of FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP).

Gurmeet is currently awaiting the NOC from the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Player Status Committee and will be allowed to move to a new club once it is granted. According to the aforementioned report, four clubs are interested in acquiring his services, with two of them ready to sign him for the long term while the other two want him till the end of this season.

The 24-year-old, who started his career with the DSK Shivajians, has also represented NorthEast United FC. He debuted in the ISL during the 2018-19 edition for the Highlanders, for whom he made 10 appearances before moving to Hyderabad FC in July 2021.

The Haryana-based custodian, who won the 2021-22 ISL title with the Nizams, was also a part of the Indian Men's Football Team squad that went on to clinch the Intercontinental Cup and the SAFF Championship last year as the third-choice goalkeeper.

Nothing going right for Hyderabad FC on and off the pitch

With several players already leaving the club due to the current financial crisis, nothing is going right on the pitch as well for Hyderabad FC, who are winless in the ongoing 2023-24 ISL season. With four draws and 12 defeats in the 16 matches they have played so far, the former ISL champions have a goal difference of -23.

Although the young Indian players of the side are putting up a valiant display in every fixture under the equally passionate head coach Thangboi Singto, it is unfortunate that they are unable to produce positive results. With six more games to be played before the playoffs, Hyderabad FC will be hoping to end the season on a positive note with a victory in at least a few of those matches.