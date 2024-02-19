"I was extremely sad and cried a lot for not being picked in the ISL draft" - Mumbai City FC defender Rahul Bheke

Mumbai City FC defender Rahul Bheke has admitted that he was extremely disappointed after not being picked in the ISL draft before the second edition of the league.

In the latest episode of ‘In The Stands' show, the 33-year-old stated the reason behind joining East Bengal FC from Mumbai FC in July 2015.

"That year, prior to the CFL (Calcutta Football League), there was the ISL draft, so I really wanted to be a part of the ISL, in the second year. But, in the draft, I wasn’t picked up. I was extremely sad and disappointed and cried a lot in my room because I had come to East Bengal FC so that I would get the chance to go to the ISL, but that didn’t happen," he said.

Despite not being picked in the draft, Bheke, who joined Kerala Blasters FC on loan from East Bengal in September 2015, finally went on to make his ISL debut representing the Tuskers in the second season.

The Mumbai-based player started his career with Air India FC. Reminiscing about the initial days of his career, Bheke further expressed that he played in all positions except as a goalkeeper and a striker during his stint with Air India.

"When I started playing professionally in Air India, I played three years over there, so I played different positions, like even I played left half, right half, sometimes I’d play centre half. I played left back, right back. So except the striker and goalkeeper’s position, I played all other positions," he stated.

"If you can survive in CFL, I think that’s the toughest thing" - Rahul Bheke

About his experience of playing in the Calcutta Football League (CFL), Rahul Bheke, who not only established himself as one of the vital cogs in the East Bengal team but also won successive CFL titles with the Red and Gold Brigade in 2015 and 2016, opened up by saying:

"If you can survive in CFL, if you can do well in CFL, I think that’s the toughest thing, in my opinion. Not playing wise, but everything combined like you can hear the crowd, you can feel how people see you when you win or even when you lose," he explained.

The Indian International has so far represented the Blue Tigers 27 times, having made his debut in an international friendly against Curacao in June 2019. On his maiden call-up to the national team, Bheke stated:

"When I came in, I was happy, because it came at the right moment. At that moment I think it was 11 O'clock. They announced the list and my name was there, and the first call was from Sunil Chhetri," he said.

With 68 appearances for Mumbai City FC so far, Rahul Bheke, who won the ISL title with Bengaluru FC in 2018-19, won the 2022-23 League Winners' Shield with the Islanders, whom he joined in August 2021.