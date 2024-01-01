"I was impressed with how Igor Stimac has built this team" - Trevor Sinclair on Indian Men's Football Team

Trevor Sinclair, who recently joined the Indian Men's Football Team as one of the assistant coaches has heaped praise on head coach Igor Stimac.

The 50-year-old former England International who attended his first-ever training session with the team on New Year's Eve said (via the AIFF website):

"I was impressed with how Igor has built this team. He’s had the maturity to get the boys to do the basics well and showcase them in the match situations. When Igor sent me the videos of the team before coming here, I could see the considerable work that’s gone into this side. It’s a nuance, not quite obvious to all people."

When asked about his new role and opinion on the team atmosphere, the former Manchester City and West Ham winger said:

"It’s been a hectic few days with all the travel, but we’ve gotten things underway with a gym and a training session, and frankly, I’m impressed. It’s a set of hardworking, humble, enthusiastic, and talented group of lads. They have a very good relationship with (head coach) Igor (Stimac) and the staff, and they want to try and do their best for the country."

Meanwhile, the 26-member Blue Tigers squad reached Doha on December 30, 2023, for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup, welcomed by a huge number of fans who gave them a warm reception upon arrival.

"We all know about Sunil Chhetri and the huge mark he’s made in the world of football" - Trevor Sinclair

He might not have coached Indian footballers before, but Sinclair has certainly followed Indian football over the years. He further went on to add (via the AIFF website):

"I’ve got an ex-teammate (Robbie Fowler), who had coached in India before and worked for Indian broadcasters. So, I understood that there was a growing appetite for the game in India over the last decade. Of course, we all know about Sunil (Chhetri), and the huge mark he’s made in the world of football. It’s not just what he does on the pitch, but also how he conducts himself off it."

On India being placed alongside Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria in Group B at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup and the challenges that lie ahead, the 2002 World Cupper stated:

"We are the underdogs, but I like the challenge that comes with that status. I myself have come through from the fourth tier of English football, so I know it’s all about hard work and creating a culture amongst the players so that they can supersede the expectations and create more belief in the group. We’ve got to fight for the shirt."

Igor Stimac's men start their tournament on January 13, 2024, with the clash against Australia followed by the game against Uzbekistan on January 18. Both these fixtures are to be played at Al Rayyan before the caravan shifts to Al Khor for the final group match against Syria on January 23.