I-League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated points table after Mohammedan SC vs Rajasthan United match

Mohammedan SC thrashed Rajasthan United by a 5-1 scoreline at the Kalyani Stadium in Kalyani, West Bengal in a match in the I-League on Tuesday. The Black Panthers dominated the game from start to finish and managed to shock the Desert Warriors into submission.

This game was played behind closed doors owing to reports of violence from the crowd in Mohammedan's previous home game against Real Kashmir, which they lost 0-3. The Mohammedan faithful, disgruntled with their side's performance in that game, took to throwing plastic bottles at their players during its fag end.

Had they been allowed to enter the stadium on Tuesday, they would have enjoyed the showing from a resurgent Mohammedan side.

The Black Panthers maintain their hegemony at the top of the I-League table with 31 points to their name. They are separated from their closest rivals Real Kashmir, Gokulam Kerala and Sreenidi Deccan by eight points.

Rajasthan United's standing did not get affected too much by this loss, and they retained their spot in the ninth position of the table with 15 points in their kitty.

Eddie Hernandez's hat-trick sealed the deal for Mohammedan SC against Rajasthan United

Eddie Hernandez struck a hat-trick in this game for Mohammedan against Rajasthan United. He was primarily responsible for handing the three points to them on the platter.

The striker, who hails from Honduras, got on the scoresheet in the 27th, 43rd and 88th minutes of the game to put it beyond the reach of the Desert Warriors.

Lalremsanga Fanai and Mirjalol Kasimov were the other goalscorers for Mohammedan, with the latter converting one from the penalty spot in the 65th minute.

Although William Pauliankhum scored a goal for Rajasthan United, it was not enough to ward off the massive challenge posed to them by the hosts.

Mohammedan next play TRAU away on February 17, whereas Rajasthan United host Gokulam Kerala a day earlier (February 16).