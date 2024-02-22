"I'm very angry & disappointed with myself, the players and everyone" - FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez

FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez wasn't pleased with his team's performance in their 2-0 ISL 2023-24 defeat against NorthEast United FC on Thursday, February 21, at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, a visibly disappointed 55-year-old stated:

"I'm very angry, disappointed with myself, with the players, with everyone. I think that we played a bad game. I feel that today, NorthEast United FC knew better about what they had to do on the pitch. This is my feeling. As a team, they (NorthEast United FC) were better even though they scored with one penalty and one corner."

A 69th-minute penalty from Tomi Juric and an own goal from FC Goa center-back Odei Onaindia 11 minutes later not only sealed the game for the Highlanders but also gave them three crucial points at this stage of the season.

With the defeat, the Gaurs, who were unbeaten in their first 12 matches, have now suffered consecutive losses. They lost 1-0 to Mohun Bagan Supergiant at Fatorda on February 14 before going down to NorthEast.

"The players were not at their best today" - Manolo Marquez

While admitting that his players were not at their best against Juan Pedro Benali's men, the immensely experienced tactician also conceded that it was difficult to remain unbeaten for the whole season.

He said:

"We created some chances. But I don't explain it as very good because the players were not (at their best today). They don't know exactly what is happening. And finally, it's very difficult to play a regular season. It's very difficult to keep having good moments and be unbeaten. In some moments of football, if you have played before, you know that these kinds of situations can happen."

Despite the back-to-back losses, the Spaniard sounded optimistic about returning to winning ways and added:

"Let's see. I told you before that you can check the good teams after one defeat. Now, after two defeats, I repeat, this is the regular season. The team will finish in the position that it deserves. If we are champions, we will deserve to be champions. This is the real competition again, where you play all teams home and away."

FC Goa are currently fourth in the 2023-24 ISL points table with 28 points from 14 matches. With eight more matches left to be played, Marquez's side trail league leaders Odisha FC by three points. They are firmly in the race for the League Winners' Shield but will need to return to winning ways soon.