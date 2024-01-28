"I’m happy to play another big match against a coach like Sergio Lobera" - Carles Cuadrat ahead of 2024 Indian Super Cup final

East Bengal FC head coach Carles Cuadrat has heaped praise on Odisha FC and the club's bossman Sergio Lobera ahead of the 2024 Indian Super Cup final.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday ahead of the title clash, which is all set to be played on Sunday evening (January 28) at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, Carles Cuadrat said (via Khel Now):

"Odisha too haven’t lost in a long streak of games. Unfortunately, one of the two teams is going to lose, so the unbeaten dynamic will be broken somewhere. They have kept a clean sheet against seven teams, so that shows how strong their defensive system is."

"It’ll be a very difficult game for us. Both teams are in a very special moment and I’m happy to play another big match against a coach like Sergio Lobera because he’s a great tactical coach and there will be always something special happening in the match in terms of tactics"

While East Bengal advanced to the final by defeating Khalid Jamil's Jamshedpur FC, 2-0, in the semifinal, the hosts, who are vying for their second successive Indian Super Cup title, reached the summit clash with a 1-0 victory over Petr Kratky's Mumbai City FC.

"It’s very important for us to be in another final, but the most important thing is to win it" - Carles Cuadrat

Opening up about his team's mood ahead of the much-anticipated fixture, the 55-year-old said:

"It’s a very good sensation we have within the club. We have been fighting for a long time for results and the results haven’t been happening. It’s very important for us to be in another final. But of course, the most important thing is to win the final. We couldn’t win the first one, but we’ll try our best to get the result tomorrow."

The resurgence of East Bengal FC under Carles Cuadrat has been nothing short of phenomenal, given the short span in which the team has made it to two Cup finals. Speaking about how a change in the dynamics has turned their fortunes around and made them seal yet another cup final, an elated coach added:

"Unfortunately, we didn’t win the Durand Cup but we won’t give excuses. We’ll try to find solutions and fortunately, we have gotten to another final. I consider that we’re working well. It was difficult to change the dynamic, but finally, we got that done and I think now the players are showing another way to play the game on the pitch"

Having missed out on winning their maiden Indian Super Cup title in the inaugural edition in 2018 and the 2023 Durand Cup after suffering defeats in the finals, Carles Cuadrat's East Bengal FC will be looking to erase those memories by clinching the silverware on Sunday.