I'm very happy and want to achieve more and more, says East Bengal FC winger Nadhakumar Sekar

East Bengal FC winger Nandhakumar Sekar has stated that he is extremely happy and wants to reach greater heights following his sparkling performances in the ongoing ISL season.

Nandhakumar has surpassed the legendary Sunil Chhetri to become the Indian player with the most goal contributions in the ISL this season with five goals and three assists to his name

Speaking to the ISL's official website after his side's home victory over Chennaiyin FC on Monday, February 26, the 28-year-old said:

"I’m very happy to have goal contributions. Not only for me but also for my team to reach this level. I want to achieve more and more."

"After many draws and losses, getting three points is very important" - Nandhakumar Sekar

A 65th-minute goal from Nandhakumar was enough for the Red and Gold Brigade to secure three crucial points against Chennaiyin FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on Monday to keep their playoff hopes alive.

This was East Bengal FC's second win in six matches as they suffered three defeats after the league restarted apart from playing out a draw against arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

About his team's much-needed victory and his valuable contributions in the game against Owen Coyle's men, Nandhakumar said:

"I’m very happy to score in the tough game (against Chennaiyin FC). It was a crucial game. After many draws and losses, getting three points is very important. I’m very happy for the team."

East Bengal FC will next face table toppers Odisha FC in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. On the upcoming challenge against the Kalinga Warriors, the former Odisha FC player stated:

"It’ll be a good game. Odisha FC are now at the top of the table. We are ready for the battle. We will go for three points."

East Bengal will miss the services of Jordanian center-back Hijazi Maher, who received his fourth yellow card in the clash against Chennaiyin FC, against Odisha FC.

Head coach Carles Cuadrat, who was shown his second yellow card of the season against the Marina Machans, will also be unavailable on the touchline against Odisha FC.

Nandhakumar said in this regard:

"It’s difficult to manage. We have players who are ready for the team. It’s good for the players who are on the bench to step up. It’ll be an important game for them also."

East Bengal are currently eighth in the ongoing 2023-24 ISL points table with 18 points from 16 matches, trailing the sixth-placed Jamshedpur FC by two points.