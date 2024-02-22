Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Antonio Lopez Habas has asserted that his objective has always been to finish on top of the table and nothing less than that.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of his side's away fixture against Odisha FC on Saturday, Habas also wanted his players to be of the same mentality.

"In all competitions, the idea is to be first," Habas said. "I don’t understand how we can compete for second, third or fourth. I spoke to my players in recent training sessions and I never told them that ‘boys I want to finish third’. That’s impossible. Players have to get the mentality to be first. That is the direction to head. It’s possible to get there and we have to fight every day for this target."

Heaping praise on their opponents who are currently at pole position, the immensely experienced gaffer stated:

"Odisha are a good team with good players and a good coach. Our target is to go to Odisha to win the match, that’s our idea. But with all respect to the opponent, because they have been having a good season."

The last time these two sides met in an ISL encounter, it ended in a 2-2 stalemate at Salt Lake Stadium in December 2023.

"We have to be competitive and then have the possibility of winning" - Antonio Lopez Habas

When asked about Odisha's lethal attack, Antonio Lopez Habas sounded optimistic and opened up by saying:

"I don’t have any problems because we conceded two goals and scored four in the last match. The problem would arise if the opponent scored two and my team scored zero. This is football. Odisha have important players, and we know how strong they are. We have to be competitive and then have the possibility of winning."

On his plans to stop the current leading goal scorer of this edition, Fijian striker Roy Krishna, with whom he has worked previously, Habas said:

"I would have a plan if I had him playing here. Roy is a fantastic player, I loved working with him and now he’s my opponent. But that’s football. No special plans to stop him. We have to respect the ideas of the opponent team, they are an important opposition and we don’t have any special plans for individuals. Roy and the entire Odisha team will be in good condition."

Habas added that there wouldn't be much of an impact for Sergio Lobera's men due to the absence of defensive midfielder Ahmed Jahouh who is suspended for the upcoming game.

"I don’t like to talk about the opponent’s players. The idea is about the entire team than any individuals. They have a very good trajectory in their central midfield. The competition is like this, one day you can play key players and another day you might not be able to do so because of certain issues. The team that wins the league is the one with more regularity because it’s important to have different alternatives during competitions," he continued.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant are currently in the second spot in the ongoing 2023-24 ISL points table with 29 points from 14 matches. The Saturday evening fixture in Bhubaneswar certainly promises to be an exciting contest and will be very crucial for both teams as the Kalinga Warriors are just two points ahead of the Kolkata giants.