"I didn't see today Mumbai playing as they like, they came short because of my players" - Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza

Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza heaped praise on his team for the way they played, prompting Mumbai City FC to change their approach despite the Islanders winning the ISL game 2-0 on Sunday.

Speaking at the post-match press conference after the Blues' defeat at the Mumbai Football Arena, Zaragoza said:

"I didn't see today Mumbai playing as they like, as they move the ball from back, they crossed many times, they came short because of my players. But they punished us. They had 3-4 shots on goal and scored two goals. We made 3 or 4 shots also but didn't score, and football is like this"

Mumbai City, who won the reverse fixture at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru comfortably by a 4-0 margin in December 2023, yet again emerged victorious, with 22-year-old Indian forward Vikram Partap Singh scoring a brace for the hosts at the weekend.

"Mumbai is in the top four because of something" - Gerard Zaragoza

Gerard Zaragoza credited his players for giving their best despite the outcome going in favor of Petr Kratky's men.

"That's the difference today, you know, Mumbai's in the top four because of something. I think my players gave everything, I think that we played a good game, and afterwards, when I analyse, I will see some amazing things," he explained.

Admitting the fact that the Blues needed to score to have any chance of bagging three points against Mumbai, the gaffer stated:

"We had to score, fact! I think when you lose, that's true, but I think we dominated the game, at least in the first half. Then with 1-0, you need to work, work, work"

About the playoff race and the upcoming challenges, the Spaniard asserted:

"We go game by game, now the most important is to win Hyderabad FC at home. I am not thinking we win or lose at home, I am not thinking this, I am only thinking next match. I am thinking of getting the maximum points possible because we deserve to be on top"

Bengaluru FC are currently 10th in the 2023-24 ISL standings with 15 points from 16 matches.

Out of the four matches they have played in the second half of the season, Gerard Zaragoza's men have managed just one victory and a draw, with the other two matches ending in a defeat.

To have any chances of making it to the playoffs, the Blues need to bounce back stronger and bag the maximum possible points in their remaining six matches.