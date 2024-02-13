"If we continue with this kind of approach, we can easily lose all the games till the end for sure" - Ivan Vukomanovic

Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukumanovic has expressed his disappointment following his side's 3-1 loss at home against Punjab FC on Monday, February 12. Despite breaking the deadlock in the 39th minute through Milos Drincic, the hosts failed to capitalize on the lead, thereby succumbing to their first home defeat of this season.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Vukumanovic, who was not convinced with the Blasters' approach towards the game as a coach, opened up by saying:

"Tonight, it's a disappointing evening. Disappointed about the things that I saw tonight — the things that we were not practicing. Apart from scoring the goal in the first half, many wrong decisions actually led us to this defeat. As a coach, it's really disappointing. If we continue with this kind of approach, we can easily lose all the games till the end, that's for sure."

Heaping praise on the visitors, the gaffer added:

"Our opponent deservedly won the game. They were the better team. They played better. I don't like to give an excuse for losing several key players. For these kinds of games, the other players have to step up and create good dynamics to win these games."

Wilmar Jordan, who equalized for Punjab FC just three minutes after Drincic opened the scoring, then went on to complete his brace with yet another goal in the 61st minute to hand his side a 2-1 lead.

Captain Luka Majcen scored a penalty in the 88th minute to finish things off for Staikos Vergetis' men, who won by a 3-1 margin to bag three crucial points in an away fixture.

"In the ISL, the decisions you make in the last third in front of goal matter" - Ivan Vukomanovic

While explaining what went wrong, Ivan Vukomanovic admitted that his team lacked decision-making in the last third in front of goal which is of much importance in ISL.

"First of all, it's a lack of quality in making good decisions in the last third of the pitch. If we look statistically, in this season, we won in all the games when we had a lower percentage of ball possession. In games, where we were dominant, having this kind of possession like tonight, we lost. There is no reason for that (inability to convert our chances). We can speak about passing and all these (other) things but in ISL it doesnt count at all. Maybe on some other levels, it can make a difference but here again (in the ISL), the decisions you make in the last third in front of goal (matter)," he said.

"In front of the goal, when we were dominating and creating chances, we were not good enough with quality to score goals when we needed them. Then, there was a lack of responsibility and concentration to concede those goals. It must not happen on this level, especially if we want to stay high up the table," the gaffer added.

The Men in Yellow were dominant at home in Kochi this season until Monday's match. Acknowledging the fact, the Serbian took the responsibility for the loss and stated:

"In this stadium (in Kochi), we showed in the past that we can manage harder games and win against better opponents, but tonight that was not the case. Tonight, we were worse. And that's the reality. We have to accept that. So then, as a coach, the first responsibility is mine. I have to work on that. And of course, with that honesty and reality, we have to build up further on, and going towards the end of the league, eight more games for us to fight; how and what we have to do it."

Kerala Blasters are currently third in the 2023-24 ISL points table with 26 points from 14 matches. With eight more matches to be played, the three-time ISL runners-up, who are five points behind league leaders Odisha FC, should be fairly confident about clinching a playoff spot as they sesrch for their elusive silverware.