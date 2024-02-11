"If we go to the playoffs, fantastic; if not we will prepare for next season" - Juan Pedro Benali

NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali has stated that his team will keep working towards development no matter what the outcome of the season is going to be.

Addressing the media after his side's 3-2 victory against East Bengal FC at home on Saturday, February 10, the 54-year-old said when asked about the team's objective:

"We are NorthEast United FC, working. Our objective is clear, and that is to develop and prepare. If we go to the playoffs, fantastic. If we don't go, we will still be working and preparing everything for next season, that's for sure."

The Highlanders. who suffered a 5-0 defeat when they faced the Red and Gold Brigade in Kolkata last December, were 2-0 up by the 15th minute in Guwahati.

The hosts added one more in the second half to win 3-2 and bag three crucial points. Debutant Tomi Juric (2) and Nestor Albiach found the back of the net for NorthEast United.

Expand Tweet

Crediting the entire team for the much-needed victory, which was their first ISL win since the 2-1 home victory over Jamshedpur FC back in October 2023, an elated Pedro Benali stated:

"Not only Tomi Juric, who gave the ball to Tomi Juric, who won the ball to give it to Tomi Juric, who fights defensively, the goalkeeper. Everybody, the players who didn't play, the players were training very hard to make their teammates better, and really, the staff, media, everybody in the club, even the people who take care of the field."

"It's not only one single player who changed the game. It's everyone, the physios, the doctors, everybody works for this. And Tommy is the image we can say. But behind that image, there's a lot of work," he added.

"We changed the game plan for them and they found it hard" - Juan Pedro Benali

Speaking about the game plan against East Bengal and dedicating the win to the club supporters, Juan Pedro Benali said:

"Well, it's gone exactly how we thought it would go. We stopped East Bengal FC’s way of playing. We changed the game plan for them, and they found it hard. It's a great team with very good players, a great coach also, and well, I'm very happy."

"This is the game our fans were waiting for since the Durand Cup. And we give it to them, that’s for them. You know it's important for us, all the players are very happy, proud that our fans can sleep very well. But well, don't sleep tonight, just dream with this game. Could have been more goals but well, this is how it is," he added.

Admitting that he is not thinking much about the league standings and is instead focused on taking one game at a time, the Spaniard continued:

"I don't look at the positions now. From tomorrow (Sunday), we start thinking for the next game, next game, next game, next game. If you look far away and you forget today you just get totally lost. I prefer just to think next game. We cannot say to look on the back or to look at what the others are doing"

With the victory, NorthEast United have jumped to the sixth spot in the ongoing 2023-24 ISL points table with 16 points from 14 matches.

With eight more matches to go, the Highlanders have a realistic chance of making it to the playoffs if they can keep their winning momentum intact.