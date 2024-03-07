"If today we don’t score three or four goals, when will we score?" - FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez

FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez has stated that his team should have scored more goals as they had several chances to find the back of the net against East Bengal FC in Fatorda on Wednesday, March 6.

Speaking at the post-match press conference after FC Goa's 1-0 win over the Red and Gold Brigade, the 55-year-old gaffer expressed disappointment at his team's inability to further extend their lead.

"I’m very happy because we won, and this is the most important thing in football. But if today we don’t score three or four goals, when will we score?" he said.

"I know that after a couple of bad results, it’s difficult. But, sometimes, when you have suffered in terms of finishing, you can win a game easily. The number of chances we missed today, for me, is incredible. If the score was 3-0 or 4-0, maybe it would be fair," he added.

Despite remaining unbeaten in the first 12 matches of this ISL season, FC Goa came into the game against East Bengal FC in the hope of ending their five-match winless streak. The 2019-20 ISL League Shield Winners have managed just two wins in the seven matches they have played so far in the second leg of this edition.

"Carlos Martinez was one of the best players on the pitch" - Manolo Marquez

Admitting the fact that the substitutions, unfortunately, didn't go as per the plan against the Kolkata giants, Manolo Marquez who heaped praise on Carlos Martinez. He described the striker as one of the best players on the pitch, saying:

"One moment of the game was very unlucky when we substituted Carlos Martinez, because for me, if not the best, he was one of the best players on the pitch. I substituted him because I thought, with Borja (Herrera) and Noah (Sadoui), we could arrive at counter-attacks. And two minutes later, when Borja (Herrera) was injured, we had to change our plans. Even Paulo Retre played very well after coming in."

Noah Sadaoui's 42nd-minute strike was enough to seal the victory and three crucial points for FC Goa against Carles Cuadrat's side. About the Moroccan forward's performance, the Spaniard went on to add:

"It’s true that he (Noah Sadaoui) scored the goal but I don’t want to say that he played a very good game. I think both Carlos (Martinez) and Noah played well. Carlos missed the chances, and Noah (Sadaoui) scored the goal. I know people only focus on the goals, but in terms of how the team plays, we need both players."

FC Goa are currently fourth in the 2023-24 ISL points table with 32 points from 17 matches, trailing league leaders Odisha FC by three points. With five more matches to be played, they are very much in contention to clinch this season's League Winners' Shield.