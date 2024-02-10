"If you’re a real fan of NorthEast United come to the stadium, no more excuses" - Juan Pedro Benali

NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali has urged the fans of his team to turn out in large numbers for their home fixture against East Bengal FC on Saturday, February 10.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of their clash against Carles Cuadrat's men, Benali stated:

"We need our fans. It’s good timing. There’s no excuse. We need people here. If you’re a real fan of NorthEast (United), come to the stadium. You have no more excuses. You know, I always say, love us because we belong to the same team as you. Don’t love me because I win"

He also went on to express that a real supporter will never criticize or insult their team and the players.

"The most important thing, if you love your team and you love your players, Don’t criticize them. Help them, push them, but don’t insult them. Be with your team, be a real supporter. Don’t help the other teams against us. Because when you criticize us and you insult us, how will we go to the game? We are lucky we have the Highlanders Brigade with us. And you know, when you go in the streets in Guwahati, it’s great," he added.

The last time these two teams met in an ISL encounter, the Red and Gold Brigade emerged victorious by routing the Highlanders 5-0 margin at the Salt Lake Stadium in December last year.

"We know how they play, they know how we play " - Juan Pedro Benali

Commenting on their opponents who recently won the 2024 Indian Super Cup title, Benali stated:

"We know how they play, they know how we play. We know each other very well and we’ll see them here at home and we hope our fans come because we say we forgive but we don’t forget. And that for me is clear. We forgive but we don’t forget. And we want to see them here."

"It’s another new game. I think our fans have been waiting for this game since the Durand Cup. And we hope we make them proud tomorrow, that’s the most important thing. And also the players and us, we’re waiting for it," he added.

NorthEast United FC are currently eighth in the 2023-24 ISL points table with 13 points from as many games. Meanwhile, Carles Cuadrat's men are placed ninth with 12 points from 11 matches.

Both teams will be looking to grab all three points tonight to increase their chances of making it to the playoffs.