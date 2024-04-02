Kerala Blasters FC head coach Ivan Vukomanovic recently stated that all the clubs suffered in January during the 2024 Indian Super Cup as the top Indian players were with the National Team in Qatar for the AFC Asian Cup.

Kerala Blasters finished third in their group, comprising Jamshedpur FC, NorthEast United FC, and Shillong Lajong FC in the Super Cup. As a result, they failed to qualify for the semi-finals.

Ivan revealed the immense struggle his team had to go through on and off the pitch, dealing with accommodation and travel issues. Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of Kerala's last home fixture of the season, a visibly disappointed gaffer said:

"The period in January because of the Asian Cup, all the team went back to zero. It was a reset for everybody as the national team players went to Qatar. For some of us, it was a struggle with not having accommodation and being obliged to travel back and forth to Kolkata (during the Super Cup)."

A few hours after the game against East Bengal, Kerala Blasters will be heading to Guwahati for their penultimate league fixture. It is scheduled to be held at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Saturday, April 6.

Ivan also stressed the importance of rotating the squad against Carles Cuadrat's men given the hectic ISL schedule this season.

"We will probably have to rotate five or six players tomorrow (against East Bengal FC) because a couple of hours after the match, we have to fly to Guwahati. As a coach, you try to find fresh legs, fresh people who can respond in front of our fans and hopefully get a good result," he said.

"We are trying to go with the flow and improvise the best we can" - Ivan Vvukomanovic

Kerala Blasters FC have had most of their key players ruled out this season due to injuries. Thus, Ivan Vukomanovic hasn't had a chance to select players from a full-fledged squad ever since the season kicked off in September 2023.

Despite the injuries and several momentum-affecting breaks in between the 2023-24 Indian football calendar, they have so far put up a good display of football, mainly because of the young Indian players in the squad.

An elated Ivan Vukomanovic heaped praise on those players who have stepped up in the absence of star senior players and even opened up by saying:

"I am happy how the boys are getting involved, especially those who are making their debuts in their first season of the Indian Super League. We are trying to go with the flow and improvise the best we can, to fill in the gaps and things we are missing from the period before the New Year."

Stressing the importance of seizing goal-scoring opportunities and avoiding mistakes, Ivan added:

"In Jamshedpur, we had many chances to score and win the game but in the last minutes, we committed some errors due to which we could have lost the game. We would like to avoid those moments, have the game under control and collect points."

Kerala Blasters FC are currently placed fifth in the ongoing 2023-24 ISL points table with 30 points from 19 matches. Although they are eight points ahead of sixth-placed Bengaluru FC, they trail league leaders Mumbai City FC by a massive 14 points.