ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC’s Lalengmawia becomes the youngest captain in ISL

NorthEast United FC's central midfielder Lalengmwaia created history by becoming the youngest player to led his side in the ISL, when his side met FC Goa on Monday.

Lalengmawia, also known as Apuia among Indian fans captained his side yesterday to 1-1 draw against FC Goa. Idrissa Sylla converted a penalty at the 40th minute to guide NorthEast United FC a lead in the game but, the lead didn't last long as Igor Angulo netted in a goal at the 43rd minute to bring his side back into the game and, levelled the scores.

The game did not see any more goals and ended with a score of 1-1 and, the teams had to split points.

Apuia, who joined NorthEast United FC last season from Indian Arrows. Coach Nus affirmed that handing over the captain's armband to the youngster was a sign of trust he has in Lalengmawia. He even was in full confidence that this could help the player to improve in this playing skills.

“It is amazing to have one of the most talented Indian players with us. He has been part of the U-19 national team for India and I am sure he will be in the first team sooner or later. Giving him the captaincy shows that he has my full trust,” Nus said during a post match press conference.

It is a fantastic opportunity for the young midfielder, who could go on to become the national team captain if he succeeds in this role at NorthEast United FC.

NorthEast United FC meet SC East Bengal is their next fixture

(Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

NorthEast United FC find themselves at the third spot in the ISL points table currently and will be looking to move up during the upcoming game. The Highlanders will be squaring off against new entrants SC East Bengal in the 17th match of ISL 2020-21, on Saturday.

The match will take place at the Tilak Maidan. SC East Bengal find themselves languishing at the bottom of the table with two losses from two games and, will need to fix things before it becomes too late.