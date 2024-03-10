ISL 2023-24: Which team became the first to win a match with an all-Indian squad?

Hyderabad FC achieved the historic feat of becoming the first team to win an Indian Super League (ISL) match with an all-Indian squad when they defeated Chennaiyin FC 1-0 at the Marina Arena on Saturday, March 9.

With regular skipper Joao Victor being suspended for the fixture having received his fourth yellow card of this season during the 2-2 stalemate against NorthEast United FC at home on March 4, Hyderabad FC was forced to field an all-Indian lineup against the two-time winners.

The game which was almost heading towards a draw, with both teams fighting hard to break the deadlock, turned in the favour of the visitors when left-back Sajad Hussain Parray found the back of the net in the 89th minute. Thereby, the 20-year-old, who made his ISL debut against FC Goa last month, registered his first goal in the league. Parray has also represented Gokulam Kerala FC and the Indian Arrows FC apart from his current stint with Hyderabad FC.

The much-awaited victory for Hyderabad FC in this edition of the ISL

The Nizams have been struggling not just on the pitch but off it as well due to the financial crisis the team is going through. Several players left the club in the January transfer window, making it even more difficult for the bottom-placed side to produce positive results.

Before the game against Chennaiyin FC, Thangboi Singto's men were winless in the 18 matches they had played this season, managing five draws and having suffered defeat in 13 matches.

The Saturday victory was their first ever in the ongoing ISL season, and the fact that it has come with a line-up comprising entirely of the Indian players assumes greater significance. With three more matches remaining, the 2021-22 ISL winners who currently have eight points will be hoping to take confidence from this win and end their campaign on a high.