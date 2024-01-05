ISL is the spark igniting India's belief to play in the FIFA World Cup, says Sandesh Jhingan

Indian defender Sandesh Jhingan has credited the Indian Super League (ISL) for the enormous growth and quality of football in the country over the last decade.

Since its inception in 2014, the ISL has been serving as a perfect platform for young aspiring Indian footballers across the length and breadth of the nation to prove their credentials in front of the footballing world.

In the latest episode of ‘In The Stands', Jhingan stated:

"I can’t sum up the role that the ISL has played in the recent performances of the national team. It’s massive. The impact of the ISL has been massive. You can’t sum it up in scale, in words, it’s just been so important for the growth of our country. When we will be regular at the FIFA World Cups, trust me, people should and will say that the ISL was one of the sparks that ignited that fire. People will remember this league"

About the impact and the magnitude of the ISL, the FC Goa centre-back added:

"ISL is so important. Every citizen of this country will be involved, and will be remembered, in 15-20 years, when India will be where we want us to be. Nobody believed in us when we were ranked 173, people used to ask whether India has a football team? We were supporting them at that point in time, and now people take notice of us"

"When you have local heroes, you can connect more with them" - Sandesh Jhingan

Jhingan, who hails from Chandigarh, started his ISL journey as a lanky 21-year-old with the Kerala Blasters in the inaugural season. Since then, there has been no looking back for the current FC Goa star who has gone on to become one of the vital cogs in the Indian backline, having made his debut for the nation team way back in March 2015.

Explaining the importance of idolizing local heroes while growing up, Jhingan said:

"You need the local heroes. When I was a kid, my local heroes were Bhaichung (Bhutia) sir, (Sunil) Chhetri bhai, and Renedy (Singh) bhai, I can say the whole team. Because I was very involved in football. Many of my friends didn’t know anything about it. But they know who plays for Manchester United and FC Barcelona," he said.

"So when you have local heroes, you can connect more with them. For the next kid in Chandigarh who is from the same sector from where I am, they are just like me. So when you connect with local heroes, and realize they are normal human beings, it inspires you and gives you a more realistic idea that you can be there," Jhingan added.

With immense International experience under his belt, Jhingan's presence will be crucial for India when they face the likes of Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria in the upcoming 2023 AFC Asian Cup.