"It is the biggest tournament for us, we are all stoked to be here" - India defender Subhasish Bose on 2023 AFC Asian Cup

Indian national team's defender, Subhasish Bose has opened up about the importance of the upcoming 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Speaking to the AIFF's official website, the Mohun Bagan Super Giant star said:

"The Asian Cup is the biggest tournament for us, so we are all stoked to be here. We’ve had a few training sessions here in Doha, and I can say that everyone is putting in their full effort, and it’s going to be the same in the matches as well. We will give it our best shot, no matter who the opponents [are] or what the outcome [is]."

Admitting that the players were devastated by the results of the 2019 edition of the quadrennial continental championship, he said:

"We had started well in 2019 against Thailand but then lost the next two matches, which eventually knocked us out. We fought, we gave it our all right until the bitter end. Yes, we were devastated after 2019, but as they say, for any sportsperson, it’s important to have the memory of a goldfish in such circumstances. Every setback is an opportunity to learn, and those of us here today have experienced that, and are helping the younger lot with that knowledge."

About the team's preparation for the Asian Cup which kicks off on January 12 in Lusail, the 28-year-old said:

"The good thing is that most of them have already played so many matches for the National Team before the Asian Cup, I think that this will turn out to be a very good opportunity for them to prove their mettle against the very best of Asia."

"We are fortunate to play for India" - Subhasish Bose

Upon touching down in Doha, all the players and the support staff were received with a warm reception. A much-delighted Subhasish Bose expressed what it means for him and the team to represent the nation in front of their passionate fans.

"We are fortunate to play for India. No matter where we go abroad, we always have healthy support from the stands, especially in the Middle East. We were welcomed so warmly at the airport, hundreds of Indians had come to greet us. And now we are hearing that a lot of the Indian fans will be coming to our matches, which will really boost us. You always get an extra chip on your shoulder when you get support from the galleries."

The year 2023 was memorable for Igor Stimac and his team as they won some notable titles, including SAFF Championship, Intercontinental Cup, and a Tri-Nation tournament.

When they step onto the pitch in Qatar to face Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria during their Group B fixtures, India will be looking to make the most of their experience. They have played in the previous editions of the AFC Asian Cup apart from maintaining their winning momentum.