"It has been a very difficult season playing in all three competitions" - Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera

Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera has stated the current Indian football season has been a difficult one for his team having competed in all three competitions — the ISL, Indian Super Cup and the 2023-24 AFC Cup.

The Kalinga Warriors, who are having a memorable ISL season so far, finished the 2024 Indian Super Cup as runners-up. Although they topped their group in the AFC Cup, Lobera's men crashed out of the continental showpiece event after their Inter-zone playoff semifinals defeat against the Central Coast Mariners.

Lobera was recently speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of Odisha FC's upcoming crucial home fixture against Punjab FC in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, April 2. The 47-year-old heaped praise on his players for giving their best in all three competitions this season and asserted that he is looking forward to the remaining games.

"We are very excited for the final three games. We have a chance to fight for everything. We need to focus on these games. The players have done an amazing job (so far). It has been a very difficult season playing in all three competitions."

The 2023-24 ISL resumed on Saturday, March 30 with Odisha FC facing Bengaluru FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Although the visitors had several chances to find the back of the net, the game ended in a 0-0 stalemate.

Expressing his concerns about Odisha FC's lack of goals in the last few matches despite creating more chances, a disappointed gaffer opened up by saying,

"My biggest concern as a coach is whether we are creating chances. We created plenty of chances in the last game. We need to be more clinical. We keep the ball and dominate the games in the last few phases but finally, we need to be more clinical."

"It's not easy to adapt to ISL in the first year" - Sergio Lobera

Punjab FC became the first-ever team to get promoted to the ISL, having emerged as the champion of last season's I-League. Currently, they are placed eighth in the ISL standings with a total of 21 points from 19 matches.

About the upcoming challenge against Staikos Vergetis' Punjab FC, Sergio Lobera spoke highly about the opponents and how well they have adapted themselves to the ISL in their very first season in the first tier of Indian football. He said, via the aforementioned source:

"Punjab FC are a very good team. It's not easy to adapt to ISL in the first year. They had some problems at the start but now they are competing very well. They are one of the favourites to reach the playoffs. It will be a difficult game against them."

Sergio Lobera's men are currently unbeaten at the Kalinga Stadium in this edition of the ISL. Given that the game against Punjab FC will be the last home game for Odisha FC this season, the Spaniard thanked the passionate fans of his club and spoke about what their support means to the team.

"To play in Bhubaneswar is something special. When we play here we feel the support of our fans which is very important to us. We want to finish the competition here by winning games. We are sure that the fans will be here in the most important period of the season, pushing us to get three important points against Punjab FC."

Odisha FC are at the third spot in the ongoing 2023-24 ISL with 36 points from 19 matches, thereby trailing league leaders Mumbai City FC by eight points with a game in hand.