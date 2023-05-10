"It was important to get good results early on" - RFYC coach Arata Izumi reflects on his side's performance in the RFDL regional stages

As the 2023 edition of the Reliance Foundation Developmental League (RFDL) reaches its final stages, all eyes are on the young talents of Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC), who have made it through to the National Championship.

With an impressive record of 33 goals and only three conceded in 10 games, RFYC topped their regional group, setting the stage for their impressive run in the tournament so far.

Arata Izumi, the former Indian international and coach of RFYC, credits the team’s success to their unwavering focus and preparation.

Izumi stated to the league's media team:

“We had some really talented teams in our group, like Mumbai City FC. So, it was important to get good results early on and we just put the entire focus on our preparations that has been going on for a very long time with all the players involved in the setup.”

This approach has clearly paid off for the team, who are now just a few steps away from lifting the coveted RFDL trophy.

"Our philosophy is to take it one day and one game at a time" - RFYC head coach Arata Izumi ahead of the RFDL National Championship

RFYC’s success does not end with the RFDL. They have also secured a spot in the upcoming Premier League Next Generation Cup in Mumbai, where they will face off against some of the top clubs from the English Premier League - Everton FC, Wolverhampton Wanderers FC, and West Ham United FC - and the South African top-tier league side Stellenbosch FC.

This opportunity to compete on a global stage is undoubtedly a major milestone for the young team, but Arata Izumi is quick to emphasize the importance of staying focused on the task at hand.

He explained:

“Right now, we have to attend to the next challenge lying in front of us – the National Championships. We have done very well to come so far but it is important to not think too far ahead. Our philosophy is to take it one day and one game at a time. We have to give our 100 percent to the next match and then the game after that.

"Of course, the players will learn and pick up a whole lot of things by playing against Premier League and South African clubs but they need to ensure that they stay in the moment and focus on the National Championships now.”

As RFYC continue to make waves in the RFDL and beyond, it is clear that this young team has a bright future ahead. With their impressive record and unwavering focus, RFYC are well on their way to achieving their dreams of national and international success.

Poll : 0 votes