"It’s the most difficult season of ISL in the last 10 seasons" - Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza

Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza has stated that the ongoing edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) is the most difficult among all 10 seasons of the league since its inception.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of his side's away clash against Jamshedpur FC on Sunday, February 11, the 41-year-old said when asked about the battle for the playoff spots:

"It’s an important game, but it’s important for us like it was important three days ago against Chennai or for them against Mumbai. I think that there are around five or six teams who will fight for one position. That’s difficult. I think it’s the most difficult season in the last 10 seasons."

The Spaniard, who served as Carles Cuadrat's assistant when the Blues clinched the ISL title during the 2018-19 season, further spoke about the competitiveness of the league, adding:

"I think it’s more competitive now. More teams are trying to win the shield, to win the playoffs, to arrive to the playoffs."

"Jamshedpur FC are doing nice things from when they changed the coach" - Gerard Zaragoza

Heaping praise on hosts Jamshedpur FC, who have transformed post Khalid Jamil's arrival, Gerard Zaragoza stated:

"They are doing nice things from when they changed the coach. Before also they were doing well, but with the new coach they arrived to the semi-final of the Super Cup and they did this turnaround against Mumbai. As I said, we are not thinking too much about the sixth position. We are thinking only about Jamshedpur. And after Jamshedpur, we will think about Mumbai and so on."

Admitting that he loves his job and doesn't feel the pressure when asked about the challenges of coaching Bengaluru FC and being a head coach in general, Zaragoza said:

"No, I don’t feel pressure, believe me. I love my job. We are people who work in what we love. I don’t feel any pressure. I was here with Carles Cuadrat. I won leagues in Qatar. I was with coach Michael Laudrup for three seasons."

Bengaluru FC are currently seventh with 14 points from as many matches in the 2023-24 ISL points table.

With eight more matches to go, last season's finalists will try and bag as many points as possible to remain in contention for a top-six finish and thereby make it to the playoffs.