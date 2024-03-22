"It's all so hopeless" - Indian football fans express overwhelming frustration as India held to goalless draw by Afghanistan 

India were forced to settle for a point against a resilient Afghanistan side in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers on Friday, March 22. The Blue Tigers delivered a rather disappointing performance as they struggled to create chances against a well-organized Afghanistan team.

In the first half, India dominated possession, but surprisingly, it was the Lions of Khorasan who had two clear-cut chances, with Mosawer Ahadi testing Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. The pattern continued in the second period, and despite attacking substitutions made by Igor Stimac, the precision in the final third remained lacking for the Blue Tigers.

Indian supporters expressed displeasure with the performance, particularly with India now having won just once in their last nine games. The frustration on the night began with the telecast, as fans criticized the streaming quality due to glitches caused by a sudden downpour in the stadium. This led to a disrupted viewing experience and prompted criticism of the broadcasters.

While India’s defense remained solid, it was their attack that struggled. There seemed to be no clear plan to break down Afghanistan’s deep defensive setup.

Supporters have grown tired of the team’s ongoing struggles and a lack of intent during matches. Following the goalless draw on Friday, they expressed their disappointment on social media platform X.

Igor Stimac was the center of criticism, with many questioning his tactical approach. Moreover, India’s scored their last goal back in November against Kuwait, marking five consecutive games without finding the net.

The future certainly appears grim for the Croatian coach, as fans are now calling for his departure due to this poor run of form.

India will look to bounce back in their upcoming clash against Afghanistan

Despite the lackluster performance and result on the night, all hope is not lost for India. While the result has reduced their chances of qualifying for the third round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers, winning their next two games could put them in a favorable position.

Next, they will face Afghanistan once again, this time in Guwahati on March 26, where Stimac will hope to witness an improved performance. There is potential for him to change the team’s attacking dynamics, especially after the promising displays of substitutes Liston Colaco and Brandon Fernandes.

Following this match, India will host Kuwait at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata in June, a potentially decisive encounter for both teams. They will conclude their campaign with a clash against Qatar.