"It's like starting 0-0 and we have to go for a win" - Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky ahead of the ISL semifinal

Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky has stated that the upcoming ISL 2023-24 semi-final second-leg fixture against FC Goa is a new game and it doesn't matter to him as to what happened in the first leg.

Despite trailing by a 0-2 margin until the 90th minute of the game, the Islanders turned it around by scoring three goals in quick succession, thereby sealing the game 3-2 in Fatorda.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of Mumbai City FC's crucial home game, Kratky heaped praise on FC Goa. The 42-year-old even admitted that he expects a tough game against Manolo Marquez's men at the Mumbai Football Arena on Monday, April 29.

"We know it will be a difficult game. FC Goa is a quality team, we know that," Kratky said. "We have to respect that, but for me what happened the last game doesn't matter. It's like starting 0-0 and we have to go for a win. We have to play our football and make sure to look after their strengths and use our power to score goals. It's 90 minutes against eleven players on the pitch. We play at home so we have to go for it."

"We believed until the end and got rewarded" - Petr Kratky

Boris Singh Thangjam and skipper Brandon Fernandes found the back of the net to help FC Goa take a 2-0 lead in the first half. When it seemed as if the Gaurs would be heading into the second leg with a comfortable 2-0 victory at home, Lallianzuala Chhangte's brace and a goal from Vikram Partap Singh ensured a win out of nowhere for Mumbai City FC.

Opening up about the dramatic comeback victory and the impact of the substitutions, an elated Petr Kratky mentioned that it was a complete team effort. He also added that the win was a reward for Mumbai City FC believing in their abilities until the end of the game.

"We believed it and we believed until the end and got rewarded. When you're down 2-0 at 90 minutes, how can I help the team, with substitutions and with their new energy, and that's what was basically coming through our minds. It was a whole team effort. I said to boys before, the bench is more important than anybody else, in terms of how you come in and make an impact, they did that and I am happy for that."

Expressing his thoughts about the performance of Mumbai City FC in the entire season, an immensely proud tactician called it an 'unbelievable season.' Kratky also asserted that no matter what happens in the next game or after, they have had a campaign to feel proud about.

Kratky added:

"This season, it's unbelievable. All the guys, all the team, and all the staff doing a fantastic job. So regardless of what happens next game or after, we have had a very good season. It wasn't easy, there were a couple of setbacks. It's a hard place to be sometimes. But that's what I really like about this group, that they stick together in hard times and push through it. So I'm very proud of every single one of them."

The winner of the contest between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa will meet Mohun Bagan in the ISL 2023-24 final at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium on May 4.