Jamshedpur FC announce the signing of French midfielder Jeremy Manzorro | ISL 2023-24

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Jamshedpur FC have acquired the services of French playmaker Jeremy Manzorro on a one-year contract, the club announced on Friday, July 21.

Most recently, the midfielder had a short stint with Polish club Sandecja in Fortuna I Liga, the premier division league of the country. The 31-year-old comes with ample experience of playing across Europe, with his most successful years coming in Kazakhstan, where he won the Kazakh League twice.

In 2021, Jeremy won the title with Tobol Kostanay for the first time and a year later, he again won it with FC Astana, with whom he also triumphed in the 2021 Kazakh Cup.

Jamshedpur FC @JamshedpurFC



Jeremy Manzorro will be the newest Man of Steel! ⚔️🤝



#JamKeKhelo #BonjourManzorro pic.twitter.com/Ki0P4MxPfG FRENCH FIREPOWER IS HERE!Jeremy Manzorro will be the newest Man of Steel! ⚔️🤝

Manzorro also lifted the Lithuanian A-League trophy in 2017 with FK Suduva Marijampole, and the Lithuanian Cup the following year, playing a significant part in his team’s run to the Championship. Jamshedpur will be hoping that the proven winner can further elevate their title bid.

The Villeurbanne-born midfielder also comes with a certain established pedigree in continental competition. He made eight appearances in the UEFA Europa League along with four appearances in the UEFA Europa Conference League throughout his career.

"It wasn’t a tough decision for me" - Jeremy Manzorro on joining Jamshedpur FC

Since starting out with the youth team of current Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims, Jeremy Manzorro had been known for his versatility to play across the pitch. For Jamshedpur, the Frenchman could prove to be a valuable asset given his ability to fit into multiple systems.

Head coach Scott Cooper hinted at this aspect in his welcome message for the creative midfielder.

“Jeremy is a dynamic midfielder that is versatile and electric. He is going to be hard for teams to handle and has previously been the player of the year in Kazakhstan,” Cooper said.

“He comes with good experience and is very technical, making him more than a handful for teams in the league to deal with.”

Meanwhile, Jeremy was also excited to join the Red Miners and underlined that their ISL Shield victory in the 2021-22 season was a testament to the club's pedigree. He exclaimed in a club statement:

“This is a club that has already proven that it’s capable of winning the ISL Shield and it was a major motivation behind me joining Jamshedpur FC. Some of the best fans in the country are in Jamshedpur and it wasn’t a tough decision for me to decide to come and play here. I’m looking forward to working with the Head Coach and the staff and taking this team to new heights.”

All that remains for the French attacking midfielder now is to steadily fit into the JFC system and lead them to their glory days of the past.