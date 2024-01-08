Jamshedpur FC announce their squad for the 2024 Indian Super Cup

Jamshedpur FC have announced their 26-member squad for the upcoming 2024 Indian Super Cup.

The Red Miners are placed in Group B where they will be facing Kerala Blasters, NorthEast United FC, and Shillong Lajong FC for a place in the knockouts.

Expand Tweet

The 2021-22 ISL League Shield Winners are currently placed at the 10th spot in the ongoing edition of the ISL with just nine points from 12 matches. This forced the club and former head coach Scott Cooper to mutually part ways ahead of the second half of this season which will get underway after the Indian Super Cup and the AFC Asian Cup tournaments.

Cooper has been replaced by Khalid Jamil, whose previous stint in the ISL was with NorthEast United FC. After having joined Jamshedpur, Khalid, who is one of the prominent names in the Indian Football fraternity, said (via the club's official website):

"I want to thank the club management to give me this opportunity and I feel very excited to join Jamshedpur FC. Our target is to bring Jamshedpur FC in a better position and for that we all must work hard to bring Jamshedpur on top."

Will Jamshedpur FC go one step further and claim that elusive crown?

Having crashed out of the inaugural edition of the Indian Super Cup in the quarterfinals after a 5-1 defeat against FC Goa, they once again failed to get past the quarterfinal stage in the following edition having lost 4-3 against the same opposition.

Although they broke their jinx last year, they couldn't overcome the challenge of eventual runners-up Bengaluru FC who defeated them 2-0 in the semifinal.

But this time, Khalid Jamil's men will be aiming to go one step further and claim that elusive crown in what will be their new head coach's first-ever assignment since taking over the reins recently.