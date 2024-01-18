Joe Knowles leaves Hyderabad FC mid-season

Continuing the exodus of players away from the club, Joe Knowles announced on social media on Thursday that his time at Hyderabad FC has come to an end.

Sportskeeda understands that the two parties involved- the club and Knowles - have mutually decided to terminate the latter's contract.

Sportskeeda has also learned that the Australian winger decided to take this drastic step as he had been unpaid for several months.

Knowles is not the first player to leave the Nawabs as they continue to lurch through their financial crisis. Hyderabad FC have become infamous for not having paid the wages of their players and staff for a significant period.

Fellow foreigners Felipe Amorim, Oswaldo Alanis, and Jonathan Moya have already left the club for the same reason. All of these players, including Knowles, were signed by Hyderabad FC in the summer transfer window.

Joe Knowles joined Hyderabad FC from Brisbane Roar

Knowles, who arrived at the Maidaan in Gachibowli last summer from Brisbane Roar in the Australian A-League, had a good time wearing Yellow and Black and was among the few foreigners who adapted quickly to the rigors of the Indian Super League.

Although he bagged neither a goal nor an assist during his time with the Nawabs, Knowles was highly influential in creating chances for his team.

He was the one who launched a full-fledged shot into Mumbai City's defender Tiri's legs as it deflected into an own goal when the Nawabs bagged a point from them at the Mumbai Football Arena back in October.

Knowles has to be commended for the fact that despite his fellow foreigners leaving the club at the first sign of trouble, he hung around for as long as he possibly could.

With Moya absent, he was also tasked to play as the lone center-forward in the ISL by head coach Thangboi Singto.

Knowles gave his all for the club in the 11 appearances he made for them and became a fan favorite during his time in Hyderabad.