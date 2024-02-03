"Kerala Blasters fans are the best for sure" - Fedor Cernych reveals receiving 10 or more messages every second since his signing

Kerala Blasters' new recruit Fedor Cernych is pretty excited about his journey in the Indian Super League (ISL). Speaking to the club's official website about the overwhelming support he received from the passionate fans of the Men in Yellow on social media upon signing for their team, the Lithuanian captain said:

"A lot of Lithuanian programs and newspapers were writing that now. I think I'm the third Sportsman in Lithuania with the biggest crowd (following on Instagram). I really appreciate that - the support of the fans that were following that almost everybody was writing (about) me (back home)."

"I was scrolling (on Instagram) every second (since signing) and you see 10 more, 10 more messages. It was amazing when I came to Instagram. And I already heard that Kerala Blasters FC fans are the best for sure."

The Blasters who were at the top of the league table going into the break, have been exceptional in this edition of the ISL so far. They have all the ingredients to claim glory. Admitting the fact that despite the injury concerns, the team had performed well in the current season, the 32-year-old added:

"For sure the season until now is going very well. It's very sad that some of the key players are injured now who were helping the team very much but as I saw in the training. I had one training (session), but I saw a lot of quality in all of the players. It could be really (nice if) we can continue like this and hopefully end the season in the first place."

Kerala Blasters roped in Fedor Cernych from Cypriot club AEL Limassol for the remainder of the season as a replacement for their injured skipper, Adrian Luna, in the January transfer window.

"Josu was always positive about Kerala Blasters, the place, the fans, and about everything" - Fedor Cernych

Having played for clubs across Poland, Russia, Belarus, and Cyprus apart from his 89 appearances for the Lithuanian Men's National Football Team, Fedor Cernych is an immensely experienced campaigner.

Revealing that Spanish midfielder Josue Prieto Currais, who played for the Kerala Blasters during the 2015 ISL, shared with him his first impression of the club during their time at the Polish club Gornik Leczna, Fedor said:

"To be honest, I already knew something about the league because a lot of years ago, if you remember Josu, one Spanish guy, was playing here. I was playing with him in Poland and we were speaking maybe seven years ago when we were speaking about Kerala Blasters FC or something. He was always positive about the place, about the fans, about everything."

On how he got to know even more about the ISL through his fellow Lithuanian and the 2019-20 ISL Golden Boot winner Nerijus Valskis, who has represented both Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC, Fedor added:

"I also spoke a lot with Nerijus Valskis, who was here in India for three years I think. He also was really positive about the country, everything and he was also positive about me coming here. He told me a lot of good things about the country but when I got the offer, it was not the first time because with Karolis Skinkys, I was already speaking maybe already three or four times for me to come here to India (in the past) but I had before other options to go somewhere else so I was choosing these options, but now I think time has come and I'm at Kerala Blasters FC."

Fedor Cernych made his ISL debut during his side's 2-1 away defeat against Odisha FC on Friday (February 2), which was their first fixture in the season's second half. With this loss, Ivan Vukomanovic's men are currently placed in the third spot in the points table with 26 points from 13 matches - just one point shy of league leaders FC Goa and Odisha FC.

With nine more league games to be played, the three-time ISL runners-up will be hoping to bag maximum points to further increase their chances of clinching the silverware.