Kickstart FC register an easy win over HOPS FC to begin their IWL campaign | 2023-24 Indian Women's League

Kickstart FC made easy work of HOPS FC in their opening encounter of the Indian Women's League 2023-24 (IWL) at the Ambedkar Stadium on Saturday (December 9).

Last season's finalists registered a dominating 3-0 win over HOPS FC to begin their season on a high. On the other hand, HOPS FC looked clueless throughout the 90 minutes.

Kickstart FC looked determined from the word go as they opened the scoring in the 13th minute. Karishma Purushottam was alert to grab the ball after a mistake from the home side's defense and she sent a delicious shot to the top-right corner.

It was also the first goal of the Indian Women's League 2023-24 as the season opener between Sethu FC and Gokulam Kerala FC ended in a goalless draw.

The visitors doubled their lead 10 minutes later after Sushmita Lepcha scored a brilliantly crafted solo goal. She carried the ball forward dribbling her way through the HOPS FC defense before unleashing a shot into the back of the net.

Kickstart FC had chances to score more goals

The story didn't change in the second half either as the visitors once again scored in the 64th minute. Substitute Yumlembam Pakpi Devi sent a cross inside the box but the ball curled in the air and surprisingly found the net.

Kickstart FC could have scored many more goals in this fixture if not for the poor finishing from their forwards. That said, last season's finalists made no mistake in their opening game and completed all of their objectives. Not only did they score goals, but they also went back with a cleansheet against their name.

Meanwhile, HOPS FC will have a lot of work to do if they want to bounce back from this massive defeat.

Now, HOPS FC will take on Gokulam Kerala FC in their next fixture of the Indian Women's League, while Kickstart FC will lock horns with East Bengal FC in their next fixture of the Indian Women's League 2023-24.