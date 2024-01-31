Mumbai City FC likely to sign Syrian defender Thaer Krouma - Reports

Mumbai City FC are in advanced talks to rope in Syrian defender Thaer Krouma according to a report from IFTWC - Indian Football.

The 33-year-old centre-back, who is currently in Qatar representing his nation at the ongoing 2023 AFC Asian Cup, featured in all three of Syria's group matches in the tournament so far against Uzbekistan, Australia and India.

Next up, Syria will face Iran in the Round of 16 fixture which is scheduled to be held at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha on Wednesday (January 31).

Thaer plays for Syrian Premier League club Al Fotuwa SC whom he joined in February last year. He has featured for the club in the ongoing 2023-24 AFC Cup where they have been placed in Group A alongside Al Nahda, Al Ahed and Jabal Al Mukaber.

Vastly experienced Thaer Krouma will be a valuable addition to Mumbai City FC's defense

With center-back Rostyn Griffiths also rumored to be parting ways with Petr Kratky's side, Thaer Krouma's arrival will bolster Mumbai City FC's defense. His experience playing at the AFC Cup and for clubs across Lebanon, Oman, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia apart from his stints with several Syrian clubs will be invaluable.

Having made his debut for the Syrian National Football Team in 2015, the Homs-based defender also has international experience, having featured in several World Cup Qualifiers and the ongoing 2023 AFC Asian Cup for his nation. He has received a lot of plaudits at the Asian Cup as Syria has conceded just one goal in the three group matches they have played.

Mumbai City FC will begin the second half of the ongoing edition of the ISL with a home fixture against Khalid Jamil's Jamshedpur FC on Sunday (February 4).

The Islanders are currently at the fourth spot in the points table with 22 points from 11 matches. The defending ISL League Shield Winners have a good chance of defending their crown if they can accumulate points in the remaining eleven fixures.