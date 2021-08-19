I didn't have to think twice before signing for Mumbai City FC, says Rahul Bheke

Indian Super League (ISL) defending champions Mumbai City FC have signed experienced defender Rahul Bheke on a two-year contract. The defender joins Mumbai City FC this season until the end of the 2022-23 campaign with an option to extend for a further season.

Rahul Bheke, who plays in the back line, started his career through the youth sides of Mahindra United and went on to play for Air India, Mumbai Tigers and Mumbai FC before moving to East Bengal in 2015.

The defender is a seasoned campaigner in the Indian Super League, having featured for fellow ISL sides Kerala Blasters, FC Pune City and, most recently, Bengaluru FC. He made 92 appearances for them over the last six seasons.

Rahul Bheke has also scored five times in the ISL, including an extra-time winner in the 2018-19 ISL final, helping Bengaluru FC win the coveted title. The 30-year-old is currently in the Indian national team’s preparatory camp in Kolkata ahead of international friendlies.

Rahul Bheke has been capped 13 times since making his debut for the Blue Tigers vs Curaçao in June 2019 during the Kings’ Cup in Thailand. He recently featured in the Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and the AFC Asian Cup China 2023.

Rahul Bheke ready to emrbace new challenges

Rahul Bheke was elated to join his hometown club. In a club statement, he said:

"It’s a surreal feeling to have joined Mumbai City. This is my hometown club and of course, the defending champions. The feeling of representing your city and your people is what makes this game more special for me, and I did not have to think twice when the opportunity to join Mumbai City came about.”

“I am aware of the ambitions we have at our club and the expectations that coach Sergio Lobera has from me, and I’m fully prepared for the challenges that lie ahead. I’m ready to start this new journey with my new family and make memories with our fans.”

Mumbai City FC head coach Sergio Lobera said Rahul Bheke’s qualities of being a versatile defender and having the traits of a leader has made him a popular signing. He added:

“Rahul Bheke is an experienced professional. He’s tremendously versatile in his abilities and he brings the traits of a leader, which is highly regarded in our club. Rahul Bheke knows what it takes to be a winner and he has the right mentality. He’s a Mumbai boy and I am sure he knows what it means to be here and what it would take. We are happy to have Rahul Bheke here and I am confident that he can contribute positively at Mumbai City."

