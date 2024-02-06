"My players are not complaining about the calendar or schedule and I'm very proud of them" - Sergio Lobera

Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera is immensely proud of his team for doing an amazing job both on and off the pitch without complaining about the calendar or schedule.

At the post-match press conference after his side's convincing 3-0 away victory over the bottom-ranked Hyderabad FC, who are yet to register a win in this edition of the ISL, Lobera said:

"As a coach, it is helpful to work with these kinds of players, also this kind of person and the professionals. It's very important to have a very good team on and off the pitch. And they are doing an amazing effort. They are not complaining about the calendar or the schedule. And I am very proud of my players."

Lobera also highlighted his 'happy headache' of choosing the lineup for the crucial upcoming fixture against one of his former clubs and the only unbeaten team in the ongoing ISL so far, FC Goa.

"I think the team is working very well. They are doing an amazing job. The players and the numbers are there and it's very important for me as a coach, it is a big problem to decide the next lineup against FC Goa because I have six amazing foreign players and very good Indian players," he elaborated.

Expand Tweet

"A lot of merit and big respect for the work Hyderabad FC are doing" - Sergio Lobera

Heaping praise on the young Hyderabad FC side whom his team was up against on Monday evening, Sergio Lobera stated:

"We played against a good team. A lot of merit and big respect for the work they are doing. It’s not easy to work in some conditions, but they come with young players, fast players, technical players, and they are playing with a clear idea. Sometimes we are suffering without the ball. They have a quality to generate chances and small details make it possible to change everything because in the first minutes, they had their chances also."

The 47-year-old also went onto clarify as to why Spanish centre-back Carlos Delgado was brought in late in the second half of the game against the Nizams.

"When you are playing three games in seven days, you need to think about also the health of the players. I need to do some rotations. I need to do something because travelling in the middle is not easy. It's not easy to manage these kind of situations. I try to avoid injuries"

Odisha FC are currently at the top of the standings with 30 points from 14 matches. Having won both their fixtures in the second half of the ongoing season so far, the Kalinga Warriors will be looking to inflict a loss on the high-flying and unbeaten FC Goa when they face off at the Kalinga Stadium on Friday.

Admitting that he is elated with the fact that his team is at the pole position currently, Lobera expressed how important it is to bag all three points against the Gaurs.

"I am very happy. I think we got three important points. Today we are going to sleep at the top of the table. Let's wake up, maybe in some days, but now, we are in this situation, and I'm happy. Our target now is trying to win the next game against FC Goa. It will be amazing for us to win at home and to get the gap between the teams to six points," he said.

FC Goa are currently placed second in the standings with 27 points from 11 matches.