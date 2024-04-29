"My time here in Kolkata is as good as a love story" - Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Antonio Lopez Habas

Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Antonio Lopez Habas recently looked back on his short but successful stint with the Kolkata-based team, while also singing praises of the City of Joy. The 2023-24 ISL final will be the fourth in the ten-year history of the league for the highly successful Habas, who has so far won two of them (2014 and 2019-20) and lost one (2020-21).

Speaking at the post-match press conference after the Mariners qualified for the summit clash which is all set to be played on May 4, an elated 66-year-old got nostalgic while sharing his memories in Kolkata. He had replaced fellow Spaniard Juan Ferrando at the helm of Mohun Bagan Super Giant in January this year and the team didn't look back after. Habas said:

"I think my time (here in Kolkata) is as good as a love story from the first day. Different names, different people and the same owner evidently. I'm very happy to be with Mohun Bagan Super Giant now. We are fighting to get the maximum trophies for the supporters. I’m proud of the supporters. This communion with the team is very important for us, for the city and evidently for Mohun Bagan (SG)."

Expand Tweet

"I trust 100 percent in my players" - Antonio Lopez Habas

Despite losing the first leg of the semifinal against Odisha FC by a 2-1 margin at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, the Kolkata giants bounced back strongly in the second leg at home to reach this edition's grand finale. A Jason Cummings goal in the 22nd minute of the game followed by substitute Sahal Abdul Samad's 93rd-minute strike sealed the final spot for the hosts.

Having already won the 2023 Durand Cup and the 2023-24 ISL Shield, Mohun Bagan Super Giant will hope to end a glorious campaign on a winning note by laying hands on the ISL Cup trophy.

Heaping praise on his players for staging a dramatic comeback after the first-leg defeat in the semifinal, the immensely experienced tactician said:

"The team has one important thing that is the energy and belief in the staff. The players, substitutes went into the pitch with the same intensity, the same emotion, (with) the sight of win. The participation of all players, the whole squad in the final result, this was the most important. The state of the players' mentality now is very, very strong. I trust 100 percent in my players."

Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC defeated FC Goa by a 5-2 margin (agg) in the other semifinal. Mohun Bagan Super Giant will therefore face the Islanders in the title decider on Saturday, May 4, at the colossal Salt Lake Stadium.