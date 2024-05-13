NorthEast United FC sign Sreenidi Deccan midfielder Mayakkannan Muthu on a 2-year deal - Reports

NorthEast United FC have completed the signing of Sreenidi Deccan midfielder Mayakkannan Muthu on a two-year deal, according to 90nd Stoppage. The 26-year-old, who began his career with Gokulam Kerala FC, joined Sreenidi Deccan in June 2021.

Since then, he has featured in 62 matches for the I-League outfit in which he has an assist to his name. Mayakkannan represented the Malabarians in 25 matches during his stint with them and has been a part of their 2019 Durand Cup and 2020-21 I-League winning squads.

Sreenidi Deccan finished the 2023-24 I-League in the second spot with 48 points from 24 matches - four points behind the champions Mohammedan Sporting Club. Mayakkannan Muthu played 21 matches for his club in their I-League campaign during the 2023-24 season. This will be a massive opportunity for the Tamil Nadu-based player who, for the first ever time in his career, will be playing at the highest tier of Indian football.

NorthEast United FC had a mediocre season

NorthEast United FC began the India football season with a semifinal finish at the 2023 Durand Cup where they lost to East Bengal FC. Unfortunately, they failed to qualify for the knockouts at the 2024 Indian Super Cup, which was held in Bhubaneswar, having finished second in Group B behind Jamshedpur FC.

In the 2023-24 ISL though, Juan Pedro Benali's men came agonizingly close to securing a playoffs spot, only to finish seventh in the points table with 26 points - just one behind the sixth placed Chennaiyin FC.

Nevertheless, despite a mediocre season, the club has had some memorable moments throughout the season, with both their domestic and overseas recruits producing some amazing display of football. They will be looking to further strengthen their squad and come up determined for the next season under Benali, who has certainly turned the fortunes around at NorthEast United FC.