"Odisha FC is one of the best teams in India" - Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky

Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky has spoken highly about Sergio Lobera's Odisha FC, terming them as "one of the best teams in India." The two teams will be going head to head on Monday, April 8, at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of his side's crucial home fixture against the Kalinga Warriors, the 42-year-old praised his opponents and highlighted the challenges of playing the last two league matches before the playoff stage begins.

"Odisha is one of the best teams in India. We know how they play, we have seen them multiple times, and they are a quality team. They have good players and a good coach, so we just have to be ready. The last two games are the most difficult ones. The two top teams, top three on the ladder, very exciting time for us. This is the challenge that we want and we embrace it," Kratky said (via Khel Now).

The last time these two sides met in an ISL encounter, the game ended in a 2-2 draw at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar in September 2023. Meanwhile, hosts Odisha FC emerged victorious when they faced Mumbai City FC in the semifinal of the 2024 Indian Super Cup in January this year.

"ISL is a good competition, but the exposure outside is the best" - Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky

Having won the 2022-23 ISL League Winners' Shield, Mumbai City FC qualified for the 2023-24 AFC Champions League, where they disappointed their fans by crashing out of the tournament in the group stage.

With six defeats in as many matches, the Islanders finished last in Group D which comprised Al-Hilal, Navbahor, and Nassaji Mazandaran. Mumbai City FC scored a solitary goal in six games and conceded 17 throughout the group fixtures. About the experience of playing in the continental showpiece event, Petr Kratky opened up by saying:

"AFC Competition is always good for anyone who plays that. Players get experience outside of India, What does it look like? Different players, different coaches, different countries. So, ISL is the competition and it’s a good competition, but the exposure outside is the best."

Shedding light on the team news ahead of the clash, an elated gaffer revealed that it's a happy headache for him, given that a fully fit squad is available for selection against Odisha FC. The tactician said Mumbai City FC had setbacks before their game against Hyderabad FC. He added:

"We had a little bit of setbacks before Hyderabad, now players have come back, and everyone is training. Headache is for me, but I am happy for the team because we are in full strength."

Currently, Mumbai City FC are placed on top of the ongoing 2023-24 ISL table with 44 points from 20 matches. With the second-placed Mohun Bagan Super Giant just two points away, the defending League Shield Winners need to bag three points in both their upcoming games to successfully defend their crown.