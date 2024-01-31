Odisha FC signs midfielder Hitesh Sharma; Isaac Vanmalsawma parts ways with the club

Odisha FC have officially announced the signing of midfielder Hitesh Sharma from Hyderabad FC on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

A graduate of the Tata Football Academy, the 26-year-old has also represented Mumbai FC and ATK apart from his recent stint with Hyderabad FC, whom he joined in January 2020. Hitesh featured in 59 matches for the Nizams, recording two goals and three assists in that period. He was part of their squad that clinched the 2021-22 ISL title.

Meanwhile, attacking midfielder Isaac Vanmalsawma has departed Odisha FC and joined the latest ISL entrants Punjab FC. The 27-year-old joined the Kalinga Warriors in July 2021 and played 44 matches for them, scoring two goals and providing three assists. He was also a member of their 2023 Indian Super Cup winning side.

Odisha FC's farewell tweet for Isaac read:

"We would like to confirm Isaac’s departure as he embarks on a new journey within the Indian Super League. The club would like to thank Isaac for his contributions during his time here in Odisha. Go well Isaac!"

"There is a sense of unity and togetherness in the squad" - Hitesh Sharma

An elated Hitesh Sharma expressed his excitement about joining Odisha FC and what made him choose this club as his next destination. He stated (via the team's official website):

"I am very happy to have joined the Kalinga Warriors. They have been improving year on year and that is something that attracted me to the club. There is a sense of unity and togetherness in the squad. I can't wait to get started"

Head coach Sergio Lobera gave a warm welcome to his new signing by heaping praise on the Indian talent. He said:

"Hitesh is a technically very good player, he is intelligent and knows how to interpret the game very well. He is a player who can help us in the present and the future of this project"

Odisha FC ended their 2024 Indian Super Cup campaign as the runner-ups, having lost the pulsating final 3-2 against East Bengal FC at home in Bhubaneshwar.

They are currently at the third spot in the ongoing 2023-24 ISL points table with 24 points from 12 matches, just two points short of league leaders Kerala Blasters FC. Given the splendid form they are in, if Odisha FC extend their winning run, they can certainly go all the way in this edition of the ISL.